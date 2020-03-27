British Health Minister Tests Positive for COVID-19

Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced Friday he has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating at home with mild symptoms.



Less than two hours earlier, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that he had tested positive for the virus.

Hancock made the announcement on his Twitter account, saying he has been working from home over the last few days and was tested on the advice of doctors after he showed mild symptoms.



The health minister said he would continue self-isolating at home until next Thursday.

Johnson is the first leader of a major power to announce a positive test result for the coronavirus. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau went into self-isolation earlier this month after his wife tested positive for the virus.

U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have both been tested with negative results, though Merkel has been quarantined at home this week after being exposed to a doctor who later tested positive for the virus.

