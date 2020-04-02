Coronavirus Outbreak

California Energy Company Pivots to Refurbishing Ventilators 

By VOA News
April 02, 2020 08:31 AM
Joe Tavi, Bloom Energy senior director of manufacturing, holds a refurbished ventilator as he kneels beside fuel cells,…
Joe Tavi, Bloom Energy senior director of manufacturing, holds a refurbished ventilator as he kneels beside fuel cells, April 1, 2020, in Sunnyvale, Calif.

A California hydrogen fuel cell company is now repairing and updating old ventilators, answering a challenge by the state to address a shortage of the life-saving equipment needed to help coronavirus patients breathe. 

Bloom Energy manufacturing director Joe Tavi told the Associated Press news agency state officials reached out to the Silicon Valley firm asking for its help in refurbishing old ventilators the state had on hand. 

Tavi said he downloaded a 300-page operating manual for the ventilators, and his co-workers developed a plan to fix the machines.  

Since then, the company has fixed more than 400 ventilators and averages about 100 a day.  

California Governor Gavin Newson says the state — with a population of about 40 million people — needs about 10,000 ventilators. Nationwide, the Society of Critical Care Medicine tells AP there could be a need for as many as 900,000 ventilators, while only about 200,000 are currently available. 

Other U.S. companies, such as garment and automobile manufacturers, have been shifting their focus to address the shortage of medical gear and protective equipment due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

 

Related Stories

NEW ORLEANS, LA - MARCH 27: A view of empty Bourbon street in the French Quarter amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Trump Uses Presidential Powers, Forces GM to Make Ventilators
US becomes first country to surpass 100,000 cases of the coronavirus
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 03/27/2020 - 21:52
Darren Saravis, CEO of BreathDirect and Nectar, speaks during an interview on the manufacturing of ventilators for the…
Coronavirus Outbreak
New US Company to Deliver Slimmed-down Ventilators
BreathDirect will make the new devices at a cost of $10,000 per unit
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 03/28/2020 - 17:47
FILE PHOTO: Ventilators of Hamilton Medical AG are seen at a plant in Domat/Ems, Switzerland March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Trump Accuses Hospitals of Hoarding Ventilators
Trump, whose critics have accused him of trying to deflect blame over his handling of the crisis, did not cite any evidence to back his accusation that hospitals were hoarding the devices
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 03/29/2020 - 17:30
In this Friday, March 27, 2020, photo provided by Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, right, walks the…
Coronavirus Outbreak
NY Continues Search for Ventilators; Trump Questions Call for 30,000
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says he doesn’t have a crystal ball and scientific models and projections are guiding his efforts 
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Fri, 03/27/2020 - 17:52
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

EU Chief 'Concerned' About Hungary Virus Emergency Law

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a media conference, detailing EU efforts to limit the economic impact of the Covid-19 outbreak, at EU headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, April 2, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

California Energy Company Pivots to Refurbishing Ventilators 

Joe Tavi, Bloom Energy senior director of manufacturing, holds a refurbished ventilator as he kneels beside fuel cells,…
Middle East

Israel's Health Minister Has Virus, Top Officials to Isolate

In this Monday, March 2, 2020, photo, Israel's Health Minister Yaakov Litzman visits a makeshift tent for quarantined…
Europe

Under Pressure, British PM Vows 'Massive' Increase in Coronavirus Tests

People queue in their cars at an NHS drive through coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility in the car park of Ikea in…
Science & Health

Doctors Warn of Malaria Drug Scarcity

FILE PHOTO: Researchers at the Microbiology Research Facility work with coronavirus samples as a trial begins to see whether…