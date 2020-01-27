Coronavirus Outbreak

Cambodia Confirms First Coronavirus Case

By Sokummono Khan
January 27, 2020 11:55 AM
A thermal scanner monitors arriving passengers at Phnom Penh international airport in Cambodia, Jan. 22, 2020.
A thermal scanner monitors arriving passengers at Phnom Penh international airport in Cambodia, Jan. 22, 2020.

PHNOM PENH - The Cambodian Ministry of Health confirmed Monday evening the first case of the novel coronavirus in the country’s coastal province of Preah Sihanouk.  

One male member of a Chinese family, which had flown into Sihanoukville from Wuhan, China, was confirmed infected with the virus, said Health Minister Mam Bunheng. Three other members of his family are currently under observation at the Preah Sihanouk Referral Hospital.  

The family arrived in Cambodia on January 23 and the 60-year-old Chinese national Jia Jinhua started to show flu-like symptoms on January 25, while staying at a hotel in Sihanoukville, said the health minister.

"After Jia Jinhua was swimming at the pool [at the hotel] he had a fever," said Mam Bunheng.

Mam Bunheng added that the family had stayed at two different hotels for three nights in the coastal town. On the 26th, local health officials tested the man for the coronavirus, which was confirmed at 3 p.m. Monday afternoon.

 

Related Stories

Health workers in protective suits check the condition of a passenger on an airplane that just landed from Changsha, a city in…
Science & Health
Countries Evacuating Nationals From China Virus Areas
Wuhan, a city of 11 million people in the Chinese province of Hubei, is in virtual lockdown and much of Hubei, home to nearly 60 million people, is under some kind of travel curb
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 01/27/2020 - 10:54
Thai medical student Badeephak Kaosala is seen on a computer screen as he speaks in an interview about being stranded in Wuhan, China, Jan. 27, 2020 in this still image taken from social media video. (Credit: Badeephak Kaosala)
Coronavirus Outbreak
In Virus-Hit 'Ghost Town,' Stranded Thai Student Waits for Help
The Thai government has put a military plane on standby for a possible evacuation of its citizens, but Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha says they do not yet have Beijing's permission for the airlift
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 01/27/2020 - 10:53
A worker wearing a hazardous materials suit takes the temperature of a passenger at the entrance to a subway station in Beijing, Jan. 26, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
China Virus Outbreak Rams Global Tourism, Costing Billions
With tens of millions of Chinese ordered to stay put and many others avoiding travel as a new virus spreads, tourism around the globe is taking a heavy hit during one of the biggest travel seasons in Asia, the Lunar New Year
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 01/27/2020 - 10:07
Security guards stand in front of the closed Huanan wholesale seafood market, where health authorities say a man who died from a respiratory illness, had purchased goods from, in the city of Wuhan, Hubei province, China, Jan. 12, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
WHO: First Case of New Virus Behind China Outbreak Found in Thailand
The case marks the first outside of China, where 41 people with pneumonia-like symptoms have so far been diagnosed with the new virus in the central city of Wuhan, with one of the victims dying last Thursday
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Mon, 01/13/2020 - 10:20
Default Author Profile
Written By
Sokummono Khan