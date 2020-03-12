Coronavirus Outbreak

Canada: Trudeau Stays at Home After Wife's Flu-Like Symptoms

By Associated Press
March 12, 2020 01:46 PM
Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau stands with his wife, Sophie Gregoire, as he gives his victory speech after Canada's federal election in Montreal, Quebec, Oct. 19, 2015.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau

TORONTO, CANADA - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is quarantining himself at home after his wife exhibited flu-like symptoms.
    
Trudeau's office said Thursday that Sophie Gregoire Trudeau returned from a speaking engagement in Britain and had mild flu-like symptoms, including a low fever late, Wednesday night.
    
She is being tested for the COVID-19 disease and is awaiting results. Her symptoms have since subsided.
     
“Out of an abundance of caution, the Prime Minister is opting to self-isolate and work from home until receiving Sophie's results,” the statement said.
    
His office said the doctor's advice to the prime minister is to continue daily activities while self-monitoring, given that he is exhibiting no symptoms himself. He is spending the day in briefings, phone calls, and virtual meetings from home, including speaking with other world leaders and joining a special cabinet committee discussion on the new coronavirus.
    
Trudeau has also cancelled an in-person meeting with Canada's provincial premiers.

