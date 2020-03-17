Coronavirus Outbreak

China Objects to Trump’s ‘Chinese Virus’ Tweet 

By VOA News
March 17, 2020 10:01 AM
A worker wearing protective gear checks travelers before getting on a bus parked outside the new China International Exhibition…
A worker wearing protective gear checks travelers before getting on a bus parked outside the new China International Exhibition Center converted into a transit center for screening oversea arrivals in Beijing, March 17, 2020.

China expressed its strong opposition Tuesday to U.S. President Donald Trump using the term "Chinese virus" to refer to the novel coronavirus that has spread to more than 150 countries around the world. 

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Trump's language stigmatizes China. 

Trump tweeted Monday: "The United States will be powerfully supporting those industries, like Airlines and others, that are particularly affected by the Chinese Virus." 

Last week, Trump shared someone else's tweet labeling the coronavirus as "China Virus." 

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield testifies before the House Commerce subcommittee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 26, 2020, during a hearing on the budget and coronavirus.

When asked at a congressional hearing if it was "absolutely wrong and inappropriate" for the president to use such language, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Robert Redfield said, “Yes." 

"China was the first phase. Korea and Iran were the second phase, with Italy, now all of Europe," Redfield said. 

The World Health Organization refers to the novel coronavirus as the COVID-19 virus. 

In announcing the name, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said having such a designation "matters to prevent the use of other names that can be inaccurate or stigmatizing." 

Related Stories

Investors sit in front of a board showing stock information at a brokerage house on the first day of trade in China since the…
Economy & Business
Coronavirus Pushes China to Show Mercy Rather Than Pursue Companies in Court 
Entrepreneurs suspected of crimes ranging from forging VAT invoices to allowing drug use on their property have been let off with warnings to prevent any further drag on production or employment, according to local media reports   
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 03/17/2020 - 08:18
Air China planes are seen on the tarmac at Beijing Capital Airport in Beijing amid the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak on…
Economy & Business
Global Times: China's Airlines to Cut International Flights Due to Coronavirus
The aviation industry in China, where the virus emerged, has been one of the worst-affected by the crisis, following travel curbs by nations fearing contagion and shriveling demand
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 03/16/2020 - 11:30
A worker sanitizes a street on the fourth day of an unprecedented lockdown across of all Italy imposed to slow the outbreak of…
Coronavirus Outbreak
WHO: Europe Replaces China as Epicenter of Virus Pandemic
Trump declares national emergency to combat coronavirus in US
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 03/13/2020 - 16:49
A medical staffer watches from a tent at one of the emergency structures that were set up to ease procedures at the Brescia…
Coronavirus Outbreak
China Reports Just 8 New COVID-19 Infections
China records an astonishing turnaround; Pelosi expects lawmakers to announce coronavirus measures
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 03/12/2020 - 21:48
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

China Objects to Trump’s ‘Chinese Virus’ Tweet 

A worker wearing protective gear checks travelers before getting on a bus parked outside the new China International Exhibition…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Philippines Becomes First Nation to Close its Financial Markets Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

A man wearing a protective mask looks for the start of the queue at a grocery store in Taguig, metropolitan Manila, Philippines, March 13, 2020.
Student Union

Students Scramble to Catch Last Flights Home

New York University student Hector Medrano, of Los Angeles, checks in for his flight using a touchscreen Saturday, March 14, 2020, at jetBlue's terminal in John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.
Europe

UK to Unveil Business Rescue Package as Coronavirus Hammers Economy

Empty shelves are seen at a supermarket in Watford, Britain, March 11, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Four European Nations Curb Stock Trading to Halt Coronavirus Stampede

Trader Peter Tuchman works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange Monday, March 16, 2020.