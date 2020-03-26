Coronavirus Outbreak

China Rebukes Pompeo for 'Wuhan Virus' Comment

By VOA News
March 26, 2020 10:25 AM
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference at the State Department on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Washington.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference at the State Department on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Washington.

China’s Foreign Ministry Thursday strongly condemned comments made by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in which he referred to  COVID-19 as the “Wuhan” virus and claimed China has been waging a “disinformation campaign” about the epidemic.

Pompeo made the comments to reporters Wednesday on the sidelines of a videoconference with Group of Seven economic powers nations. Pompeo said the nations were united in opposing China’s coronavirus “disinformation.”

Speaking a regular news briefing in Beijing Thursday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang said Pompeo insists on using the term “Wuhan virus” to stigmatize China and discredit China's efforts in an attempt to divert attention and shift responsibilities. Shuang said Pompeo “has a very sinister motive.”

Pompeo and other members of the administration, including U.S. President Donald Trump himself have frequently referred to the new coronavirus as the “Wuhan” or “China” virus. The World Health Organization and other international bodies have officially named the virus “Coronavirus disease / COVID-19.”  

The use of the term became an issue during the G7 teleconference Wednesday when the U.S. insisted on using the term “Wuhan virus” in the joint statement to be issued following the meeting. Other member nations objected to the use of the term, which resulted in separate statements being issued.

 

VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

China Rebukes Pompeo for 'Wuhan Virus' Comment

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference at the State Department on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Washington.
Coronavirus Outbreak

World Leaders to Meet Virtually to Coordinate Virus Response

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, attends a videoconference with G20 leaders to discuss the coronavirus disease outbreak…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Bolivia Tightens Border Restrictions Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

A soldier blocks an empty street during a government-ordered lockdown, in La Paz, Bolivia, March 23, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Trump's Push to Open Economy Could  Come at Cost of Lives 

President Donald Trump talks with host Bill Hemmer during a Fox News virtual town hall with members of the coronavirus task force, in the Rose Garden at the White House, March 24, 2020, in Washington.
Coronavirus Outbreak

US Hospitals Rush to Find Beds for Surge of Virus Patients

One of a pair of massive temporary buildings meant for use as a field hospital for coronavirus patients stands on a soccer field in the Seattle suburb of Shoreline, Washington, March 24, 2020.