Coronavirus Outbreak

China Replaces Two Top Officials in Virus Epicenter in Broader Shake-up

By Associated Press
February 13, 2020 01:07 AM
Shanghai's Mayor Ying Yong attends a news conference after the annual session of the local parliament in Shanghai, China…
Shanghai's Mayor Ying Yong attends a news conference after the annual session of the local parliament in Shanghai, China, Jan. 20, 2017.

BEIJING - China on Thursday replaced its top officials in central Hubei province and its capital, Wuhan, the epicenter of a viral outbreak that has infected more than 45,000 people worldwide.

Former Shanghai Mayor Ying Yong succeeds Jiang Chaoliang as the ruling Communist Party’s chief in the beleaguered province, the Xinhua state news agency reported, while Wang Zhonglin will take over from Ma Guoqiang as the party secretary in Wuhan.

The high-level appointments follow the sacking earlier this week of two leaders of the provincial health commission. State media also reported that a slew of others were expelled from the party for transgressions related to the epidemic.

The public has widely criticized local officials for their handling of the outbreak of a new form of coronavirus. The virus first surfaced December in Hubei’s capital, Wuhan, and has since spread to more than two dozen countries.

Lockdowns, travel restrictions

Many countries have implemented travel restrictions on recent visitors to China, which has more than 99% of the world’s reported infections.

In an unprecedented measure to contain the disease, recently dubbed COVID-19, the Chinese government has placed the hardest-hit cities -- home to more than 60 million -- under lockdown.

Japan’s Health Ministry announced Thursday that 44 more people on a cruise ship quarantined in the port of Yokohama, near Tokyo, have tested positive for COVID-19. The ship has 218 infections among its 3,700 passengers and crew.

Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told reporters five of the patients who were already sent to hospitals for isolation and treatment of COVID-19 have severe symptoms and are on artificial respirators or under intensive care.

Cruise ship docks

Another cruise ship, the Westerdam, finally anchored Thursday off Cambodia after being turned away by several Asian and Pacific governments. No cases of the viral illness have been confirmed among its 1,455 passengers and 802 crew members, according to operator Holland America Line.

Thailand refused to allow the Westerdam to dock this week after it had been turned away by the Philippines, Taiwan, Japan and Guam over virus concerns.

The Westerdam began its cruise in Singapore last month and its last stop before it was refused further landings was in Hong Kong, where 50 cases of the viral disease have been confirmed.

Related Stories

Director-General of the WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, speaks during the news conference on the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV)…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Scientists Develop Master Plan for Therapeutics to Tackle Coronavirus 
WHO puts number of cases of COVID-19 in China at 44,730, including 1,114 deaths, with 441 cases from 24 countries and one death outside China
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Wed, 02/12/2020 - 18:55
A worker in protective suit disinfects a factory before it resumes operation on February 10 following an extended Lunar New…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronavirus May Reduce US Farm Exports, Disrupt Medical Supplies
With scores of Chinese factories now sitting idle because of the spread of novel coronavirus, now named COVID-19, American officials and experts are warning economic shock could be felt in in the months to come
Eunjung Cho
By Eunjung Cho
Wed, 02/12/2020 - 17:06
A cleaner carefully wipes down a playground at an empty mall district in Beijing, China Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. China on…
Coronavirus Outbreak
China's Xi Urges Leaders to Fight Coronavirus as He Seeks to Stimulate Economy
China reports 2,015 new cases, a decline from recent days
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 02/12/2020 - 15:31
Traders wearing face masks are seen on the trading floor at a flower auction trading center following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country, in Kunming, Yunnan province, China, Feb. 10, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronavirus Strikes Tourism, Factories, Consumption around Southeast Asia
Economists expect tourism to dry up in early 2020 and say factories will struggle to get raw materials from China
Default Author Profile
By Ralph Jennings
Wed, 02/12/2020 - 05:06
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Wuhan Man, a Fugitive in Myanmar, Turns Himself in to Chinese Police

This photo taken on January 11, 2019 shows the river separating the town of Muse in Myanmar (foreground) and Ruili in China …
Coronavirus Outbreak

China Replaces Two Top Officials in Virus Epicenter in Broader Shake-up

Shanghai's Mayor Ying Yong attends a news conference after the annual session of the local parliament in Shanghai, China…
Coronavirus Outbreak

New Coronavirus Cases Drop for Second Straight Day 

A man wearing a mask is seen at the Shanghai railway station in Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Scientists Develop Master Plan for Therapeutics to Tackle Coronavirus 

Director-General of the WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, speaks during the news conference on the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV)…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus May Reduce US Farm Exports, Disrupt Medical Supplies

A worker in protective suit disinfects a factory before it resumes operation on February 10 following an extended Lunar New…