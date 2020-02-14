Coronavirus Outbreak

China Reports 121 More Coronavirus Deaths, Spike in New Cases

By VOA News
February 14, 2020 04:38 AM
A man wears a mask as he walks across an empty intersection during the morning rush hour as snow falls in Beijing, Friday, Feb…
A man wears a mask as he walks across an empty intersection during the morning rush hour as snow falls in Beijing, Feb. 14, 2020. China on Friday reported another sharp rise in the number of people infected with a new virus and the death toll near 1,400.

China’s National Health Commission said Friday that 121 more people have died from the new coronavirus, bringing the death toll to nearly 1,400.

The commission has also recorded 5,090 more confirmed cases of infections.

Speaking to reporters, commission Vice Minister Zeng Tixin said 1,716 health workers have also been infected by the coronavirus and six of them have died.

With the most recent update, the total number of infected people stands at 63,851 as of Thursday night. 

World Health Organization spokesman Tarik Jasarevic told Reuters Thursday the increase in the number of new cases reflects a “broader definition” of a coronavirus diagnosis and that his organization wants China to provide “further clarity” about the new methodology.

WHO health emergencies program director Michael Ryan told reporters in Geneva Thursday the new, higher numbers do “not represent a significant change in the trajectory of the outbreak,” but rather “a change in how the cases are being reported.” 

The outbreak has led to the firing of Jiang Chaoliang as the ruling Communist Party chief in Hubei, just days after the province’s top two health officials were removed from their posts. The official Xinhua news agency says former Shanghai Mayor Ying Yong will replace Jiang, who had been criticized by the public for his handling of the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus.

The virus is believed to have emerged late last year at a seafood market in the city of Wuhan that was illegally selling wildlife. Wuhan is the capital of Hubei.

Workers produce protective suits at a factory in Binzhou in China's eastern Shandong province, Feb.y 13, 2020.

The Vietnamese government ordered the lockdown of a village of 10,000 people Thursday, official media reported, making it the first country except China to impose a mass quarantine. Checkpoints were established in Son Loi, located northwest of the capital of Hanoi. An increase in cases has been reported in Son Loi.

In Japan, officials say an 80-year-old woman who died in a hospital on the outskirts of Tokyo has become the nation’s first coronavirus fatality. She was the third person to die of the virus outside of China, with the other fatalities occurring in the Philippines and Hong Kong.  

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that a 15th case of the coronavirus has been confirmed in the United States. The person, along with other evacuated U.S. citizens, arrived at an Air Force base in San Antonio, Texas, Feb. 7 aboard a State Department-chartered flight from China. The person is being treated at an area hospital. 

“There will likely be additional cases in the coming days and weeks, including among other people recently returned from Wuhan,” the CDC said in a statement.

The outbreak is also wreaking havoc on regional sporting events. World Rugby says the Singapore and Hong Kong rounds of the popular Sevens Series have been moved from April until October. The two events are among the many sporting events that are either being postponed or canceled, including the World Track and Field Championships scheduled for next month in the Chinese city of Nanjing.

But Yoshiro Mori, president of the organizing committee of this year’s Tokyo Olympics, told reporters Thursday the committee is not considering postponing or canceling the Games, which begin in July.  

The death toll from the coronavirus is higher than the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) outbreak in 2002-03, which is believed to have killed 774 people and sickened nearly 8,100 in China and Hong Kong.
 

Related Stories

A traveler stands on a bridge near a display showing government propaganda in the fight against the COVID-19 viral illness in…
Coronavirus Outbreak
China Still Not Sharing Coronavirus Information, Experts Say
China is releasing a daily count of newly identified cases, but not the date when those patients became ill, making it impossible for epidemiologists to tell if the epidemic is growing or waning
VOA science Correspondent Steve Baragona
By Steve Baragona
Thu, 02/13/2020 - 20:12
FILE - A medical worker in a protective suit moves a coronavirus patient in a wheelchair at a hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, Feb. 10, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
China Reports Nearly Half a Million People Have Had Close Contact With Coronavirus Patients
Report shows the number of those who have had close contact has more than doubled in 10 days
Natalie Liu
By Natalie Liu
Thu, 02/13/2020 - 11:30
Shanghai's Mayor Ying Yong attends a news conference after the annual session of the local parliament in Shanghai, China…
Coronavirus Outbreak
China Replaces Two Top Officials in Virus Epicenter in Broader Shake-up
Former Shanghai Mayor Ying Yong succeeds Jiang Chaoliang as the ruling Communist Party’s chief in the province, while Wang Zhonglin will take over from Ma Guoqiang as the party secretary in Wuhan
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 02/13/2020 - 01:07
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

China Reports 121 More Coronavirus Deaths, Spike in New Cases

A man wears a mask as he walks across an empty intersection during the morning rush hour as snow falls in Beijing, Friday, Feb…
Coronavirus Outbreak

US ‘Deeply Concerned’ North Koreans Vulnerable to Coronavirus

State Commission of Quality Management staff in protective gear and disinfectant prepare to check the health of travelers…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Thai Policy for Containing Coronavirus Stems from Royal Decisions

Source: The Royal Thai Naval Base Caption: Thai medical staff stand in front of a facility at the Satthahip Naval Base where Thai citizens who were evacuated from China’s city of Wuhan, are quarantined for 14 days, after their arrival on February 4, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

China Still Not Sharing Coronavirus Information, Experts Say

A traveler stands on a bridge near a display showing government propaganda in the fight against the COVID-19 viral illness in…
Coronavirus Outbreak

WHO: Spike in Coronavirus Due to Reclassification of Suspected Cases

Michael J. Ryan, Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme attends the news conference on the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Geneva, Switzerland, Feb. 11, 2020.