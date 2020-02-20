Coronavirus Outbreak

China Reports Fewest New Cases of Coronavirus Patients Since January

By VOA News
February 20, 2020 04:46 AM
Diamond Princess cruise ship passenger Chris Peck, who shared a room with Vicki Presland (taking video) gestures in the…
Diamond Princess cruise ship passenger Chris Peck, who shared a room with Vicki Presland (taking video) gestures in the elevator while disembarking the ship, after a quarantine for the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Yokohama, Japan Feb. 19, 2020.

China is reporting its biggest drop in new cases of the new coronavirus that has killed more than 2,000 people on the mainland since the outbreak began more than two months ago.

The country's National Health Commission said there were just 394 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) Wednesday, compared to the 1,749 cases the previous day, the biggest drop since last month. The death toll rose to 2,118 after another 114 people died from the virus, while the total number of confirmed cases rose to 74,576.

Chinese authorities have struggled to contain the spread of the new coronavirus since it was first detected in December in Hubei province, in the city of Wuhan. The province was placed under lockdown, with nearly all transportation in and out of Wuhan and several other cities halted.

Outside of mainland China, at least 10 people have reportedly died from the virus, including two people in Iran and a couple in their 80s who were passengers aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was placed under quarantine at the Japanese port city of Yokohama since its arrival Feb. 3. Japanese health officials placed the ship and its 3,700 passengers and crew under quarantine after a passenger who disembarked in Hong Kong was diagnosed with the coronavirus. But the attempt to contain the spread of the virus backfired, as 621 people became infected, making it the largest cluster of confirmed cases outside of China.

Russian passengers walk with their luggage after leaving the coronavirus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship docked at Yokohama Port, south of Tokyo, Feb. 20, 2020.

As many as 500 relieved passengers disembarked from the Diamond Princess Wednesday after having tested negative for the virus and showing no symptoms. Another 600 passengers are expected to leave the ship Thursday.

About 300 Americans were evacuated Monday and immediately placed in another 14-day quarantine. Several other governments, including Britain, Canada, Australia and Hong Kong, are also making plans to evacuate their citizens from Yokohama.

Despite the drop in the daily number of confirmed cases, the World Health Organization cautioned people earlier this week against relaxing and believing the worst is over. The WHO said it is still too early to predict exactly which way the outbreak will go.

