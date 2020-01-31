Coronavirus Outbreak

China Reports Nearly 10,000 Coronavirus Cases

By VOA News
January 31, 2020 09:20 AM
People wear face masks and walk at a shopping mall in Taipei, Taiwan, Jan. 31, 2020.
People wear face masks and walk at a shopping mall in Taipei, Taiwan, Jan. 31, 2020.

China says it has nearly 10,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus. The virus has caused 213 deaths in China where it emerged late last year.

The World Health Organization says the  worldwide spread of the virus is  a global health emergency, as well as an "extraordinary event" requiring a coordinated international response.

The Trump administration is warning Americans not to travel to China.

The State Department issued what it calls a Level 4-Do Not Travel advisory. It also is recommending all those currently in China to leave.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued Tuesday a Level 3 notice,  advising Americans to avoid all nonessential travel to China.

Britain reported its first confirmed cases Friday.  "We can confirm that two patients in England, who are members of the same family, have tested positive for coronavirus," said Chris Whitty, chief medical officer for England.   He said the two are receiving "specialist" care from the country's National Health Service.   

India and Philippines have also confirmed their first cases, joining a growing list that includes Australia, Canada, Finland, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Nepal, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, The United Arab Emirates and Vietnam.

According to a BBC report, the infection is difficult to spot and stop because only an estimated one in five cases will result in "severe symptoms" which means people can spread the infection without having any symptoms or without knowing they have the infection.

Dr. Nancy Messonnier of the Centers for Disease Control said they symptoms of a cold or the flu and the coronavirus are the same, but the risk factors are having visited China's Hubei province or having close contact with those who have been there.

The virus emerged in Wuhan in Hubei province.  Wuhan is the epicenter of the outbreak and it has been shuttered.  People have been instructed to stay home and public transportation has been shut down.

Mi Feng, China's National Health commission spokesperson said Friday, "The Chinese government has attached great importance to the epidemic control and we have already adopted the most stringent control measures . . . We hope to cooperate with other countries to safeguard regional and global health and public safety."

Related Stories

A woman, who declined to give her name, wears a mask, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 in New York. She works for a pharmaceutical…
Coronavirus Outbreak
US Reports First Person-to-Person Transmission of Coronavirus 
Outbreak that began in Wuhan, China, has so far killed 170 people
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 01/30/2020 - 15:13
Coronavirus Outbreak Special Section
Archive
Death Toll Rises From Coronavirus
Listen to a panel of prominent Washington journalists as they deliberate the latest top stories of the week which will include the latest on the Coronavirus.China says the total number of cases has reached over 7,000. Join moderator Paul Brandus, White House Reporter for West Wing Reports & Columnist for USA Today,panelists, Kimberly Adams-Correspondent for Marketplace and Jonathan Broder, Contributing Editor at Newsweek on the Voice of America!
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

China Reports Nearly 10,000 Coronavirus Cases

People wear face masks and walk at a shopping mall in Taipei, Taiwan, Jan. 31, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Scare Hampers Humanitarian Work in North Korea

A rescue worker walks past a notice about new coronavirus that has broken out in China, at a hospital where a Chinese woman,…
Coronavirus Outbreak

US Warns Americans Not to Travel to China

FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, file photo, a poster warning about coronavirus is seen as passengers wear masks in a…
Coronavirus Outbreak

US Reports First Person-to-Person Transmission of Coronavirus 

A woman, who declined to give her name, wears a mask, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 in New York. She works for a pharmaceutical…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Kenyan Students Among Foreigners Stuck in Coronavirus-Hit Chinese City

Passengers arriving on a China Southern Airlines flight from Changsha in China are screened for the new type of coronavirus,…