Coronavirus Outbreak

China Urges Recovered Coronavirus Patients to Donate Blood to Help Cure Others

By Natalie Liu
February 15, 2020 12:43 AM
Medical workers in protective suits inspect equipment at a blood donation room of the Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University in…
Medical workers in protective suits inspect equipment at a blood donation room of the Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University in Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, in Hubei province, China Feb. 14, 2020.

As the number of individuals identified as having had close contact with those diagnosed with coronavirus (COVID-19) rose to over half a million, those who have recovered from the disease are being urged to consider donating their blood to help cure others. 

China’s National Health Commission reported that as of February 14th, 8,096 patients nationwide had been cured and discharged from hospitals.

“Those who are recovering, kindly extend your arms, donate your precious blood, let’s work together to save those still struggling against the devil of disease,” the head of Wuhan’s Jinyintan Hospital was quoted as saying by China’s official Xinhua news agency on Thursday.

“Those who have recovered possess a considerable amount of neutralizing antibodies in their bodies, which can fight against the new coronavirus,” Zhang Dingyu, the hospital director, announced at a news conference, according to Xinhua.  

A neutralizing antibody is part of the body's response to an infection. Their creation can be triggered by the arrival of a foreign body such as a virus in the body, or by vaccinations.

“After an infection, it can take some time for the host to produce highly effective neutralizing antibodies but these persist to protect against future encounters with the agent,” researchers say.  

Given that no vaccine or specially designated drugs are currently available, processed plasma from recovered patients’ blood could help those in critical condition, Xinhua reported.

Related Stories

A man wearing a mask walks past the Shanghai Stock Exchange building in the Pudong financial district in Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the coronavirus, Feb. 3, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
China Coronavirus Lockdown Crippling Global Supply Chain
This week, Hyundai Motor Company announced that it had been forced to suspend production at its plants in South Korea because parts made in China were no longer available
Default Author Profile
By Rob Garver
Thu, 02/06/2020 - 15:45
A traveler stands on a bridge near a display showing government propaganda in the fight against the COVID-19 viral illness in…
Coronavirus Outbreak
China Still Not Sharing Coronavirus Information, Experts Say
China is releasing a daily count of newly identified cases, but not the date when those patients became ill, making it impossible for epidemiologists to tell if the epidemic is growing or waning
VOA science Correspondent Steve Baragona
By Steve Baragona
Thu, 02/13/2020 - 20:12
Shanghai's Mayor Ying Yong attends a news conference after the annual session of the local parliament in Shanghai, China…
Coronavirus Outbreak
China Replaces Two Top Officials in Virus Epicenter in Broader Shake-up
Former Shanghai Mayor Ying Yong succeeds Jiang Chaoliang as the ruling Communist Party’s chief in the province, while Wang Zhonglin will take over from Ma Guoqiang as the party secretary in Wuhan
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 02/13/2020 - 01:07
Natalie Liu
Written By
Natalie Liu
Diplomatic Correspondent

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

China Urges Recovered Coronavirus Patients to Donate Blood to Help Cure Others

Medical workers in protective suits inspect equipment at a blood donation room of the Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University in…
Coronavirus Outbreak

China’s Coronavirus Death Toll Rises Above 1,500 

Workers in protective suits conduct RNA tests on specimens inside a laboratory at a centre for disease control and prevention,…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Ship Passengers Who Disembarked in Cambodia 'Were Not Worried at All'

Sihanoukville provincial Gov. Kuoch Chamroeun speaks as the cruise ship Westerdam is docked off Sihanoukville, Cambodia,…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Taking Heavy Toll on Health Workers

A medical worker in protective suit checks a patient's records at Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Beijing to Quarantine All Arrivals as Economic Life Struggles to Pick Up

Residents wait to enter a checkpoint with a sign which reads "Returnees to Beijing registration point" in Beijing, China…