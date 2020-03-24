Coronavirus Outbreak

Contrasting Trump, US Military Chiefs Warn of Longer Coronavirus Timeline  

By Carla Babb
March 24, 2020 06:25 PM
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley testifies to Senate Armed Services Committee about the budget, Wednesday…
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley testifies to Senate Armed Services Committee, March 4, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

WASHINGTON - The coronavirus pandemic could be a 90-day problem with work and lifestyle adjustments possibly continuing “as late as July,” said the top U.S. military officer, a sharp contrast to remarks made by U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday.  

"You're looking at late May, June, something in that range. Maybe, it could be as late as July," Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said when asked in a virtual town hall about how long the coronavirus crisis could last. 

Defense Secretary Mark Esper, left, listens as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark Milley, right, speaks during a briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, March 2, 2020.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper also advised those listening to the Pentagon town hall Tuesday that "in a period of months, we will get through this,” adding that the pandemic was "unprecedented” in his lifetime. 

“I think we need to plan for this to be a few months long, at least, and we're taking all precautionary measures to do that, to be in it for the long haul,” Esper said. 

The two U.S. military leaders based their guidance on “a variety of models” derived from how long the coronavirus has affected other nations. Milley acknowledged that the models “may or may not apply to the United States” because “frankly, no one actually knows” how long this will last. 

The Pentagon leaders’ assessments diverge from that of their commander-in-chief, President Trump, who on Tuesday said during a Fox News interview that he would “like to have the country opened up and just raring to go by Easter,” less than three weeks away. 

On Monday, the president questioned whether stay-at-home orders should continue much longer. 

“America will again, and soon, be open for business. Very soon. A lot sooner than three or four months that somebody was suggesting, a lot sooner,” Trump said. 

Military playing big role in helping fight COVID-19 

The U.S. military has joined health officials on the front lines of the pandemic. The Army Corps of Engineers is working to convert thousands of New York City hotel and dormitory rooms into temporary medical units to help combat COVID-19.  

More than 8,000 National Guardsmen are responding to the coronavirus pandemic in all 50 U.S. states, four territories and the District of Columbia, according to officials. Tasks range from delivering meals to screening symptoms for testing facilities.  

The USNS Mercy hospital ship is prepared for departure on March 23, 2020, in San Diego.

On Monday the USNS Mercy hospital ship left its San Diego port for Los Angeles to help support the city’s response to an overwhelming number of coronavirus cases.  

The USNS Comfort hospital ship will leave its port in Norfolk, Virginia, “in less than 14 days” to travel to New York Harbor, Esper said Tuesday. 

Five of the U.S. military’s expeditionary medical units are on “prepare-to-deploy orders,” with the defense secretary anticipating that the Pentagon will send field hospitals to Seattle and New York City in the coming days.  

The U.S. military’s field hospitals and two hospital ships will provide triage and urgent care but will not treat coronavirus patients because they are not designed with segregated spaces needed to treat infectious diseases.  

Instead, the military hospital ships and field hospitals sent to overwhelmed U.S. cities will free up local hospital beds and local medical professionals so they can devote more of their resources to isolating and treating  those with the highly contagious COVID-19.  

Both ships are preparing for a 1,000-bed mission, the largest mission set these ships can accommodate, U.S. Navy Surgeon General Rear Adm. Bruce Gillingham said last week.  

Related Stories

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. walks to the Senate chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
US Politics
Trump Pushes Congress on Coronavirus Rescue Aid
US president says delays will only make it harder to restart economy
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Tue, 03/24/2020 - 14:25
President Donald Trump asks a question to Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, during a briefing.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Trump Says Americans Want to Return to Work Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
But health experts disagree with president's early bird bid to restart US economy
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Tue, 03/24/2020 - 12:46
Workers wearing protective suits spray disinfectant as a precaution against the coronavirus at the National Assembly in Seoul,…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Desperate to Stop Virus' Spread, Countries Limit Travel
Countries desperate to stop the spread of a deadly new virus are erecting police checkpoints, issuing travel warnings and suspending flights
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 02/25/2020 - 09:21
Carla Babb profile image
Written By
Carla Babb
Pentagon Correspondent

Special Section

Europe

Hungary's MOL to Produce Disinfectant Sanitizer

Police officers block the road at the Austrian border in Hegyeshalom, northwestern Hungary, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. By noon an almost 20-kilometer long line of cars waited on the Austrian side of the border.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Britain's Prince Charles Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the annual Commonwealth day reception at Marlborough House
East Asia Pacific

China Sends Ships, Planes over Disputed Seas to Show Strength after COVID-19 Outbreak

Medical personnel arrive in transport aircraft of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force at the Wuhan Tianhe…
Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 Sparks Fear in Palestinian Enclave

TOPSHOT - A picture shows the construction site of a field hospital to house coronavirus patients in Rafah in the southern Gaza…
South Sudan in Focus

South Sudan, Sudan Close Borders, Airports 

A man walks in front of the departure gate of the new terminal building at Juba International Airport in Juba, South Sudan, on…