Coronavirus Outbreak

Australia and Thailand report first deaths, US tightens travel from Iran

By VOA News
Updated March 01, 2020 05:50 PM
FILE - A photographer takes photos near the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship anchored at a port in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Feb. 21, 2020

Italy Sunday reported a 50% jump in the number of new coronavirus cases in just one day with 11 villages and towns in the north sealed off.

With nearly 1,700 confirmed cases and 34 deaths, Italy is the hardest-hit European country.

Italian authorities say they expect the number of cases to rise, pointing out that the virus has a 14-day incubation period and because of the time it takes to enforce containment measures. Italy also has a large elderly population. Health experts say people 65 years and older are among the most susceptible to viruses.

U.S. authorities have warned Americans against traveling to northern Italy and two major airlines, Delta and American Airlines, have suspended flights to Milan, the Italian financial capital.

These moves along with canceled events are almost certain to have a devastating impact on the tourist industry and business in general.

Also Sunday, Paris' Louvre, the world's most popular art museum, closed its doors to disappointed visitors after its unionized staff refused to work because of coronavirus fears.

The French government has banned gatherings of 5,000 people or more, which is the number of daily visitors the Louvre reportedly attracts.

Also Sunday, Australia and Thailand reported their first coronavirus deaths. They include a 78-year-old Australian man who was on the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined off Japan.

A 35-year-old Thai salesman who had contact with foreign customers has also died.

FILE - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem, Jan. 23, 2020.

In the United States, Vice President Mike Pence, who is heading up the official coronavirus fight, told NBC's Meet the PressSunday morning that there will be more U.S. cases, but said "it's all hands on deck to do everything possible to prevent the spread of this disease."

"We could have more sad news," Pence said, "but the American people should know that the risk for the average American remains low.”

As of late Sunday, there were 74 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and one death.

Pence has strongly defended the administration's efforts to contain the disease against criticism from the Democratic presidential candidates. Pence said President Donald Trump's early closure of the borders to foreign nationals coming from China has prevented a much larger outbreak.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden poses for photos at a primary night election rally in Columbia, S.C., Feb. 29, 2020.

Former Vice President Joe Biden pointed out on ABC's This Week that Trump cut funding for two key government health agencies, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health.

"You have this president not allowing the scientists to speak," Biden said. "This is incompetence on the part of the president at the expense of the country."

Senator Bernie Sanders said Trump taking time to campaign in South Carolina, where there wasn't a Republican on Saturday's primary ballot, was "pathetic."

Trump said Saturday that while additional coronavirus cases in the United States were "likely, there is no reason to panic at all."

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the press briefing room at the White House, Feb. 29, 2020, in Washington.

The White House has tightened travel restrictions to Iran to include any foreign national who has visited the country in the last 14 days. Along with Italy, a highest level travel advisory has been put in place for South Korea, -- the country hit hardest by coronavirus outside of China, where the outbreak began in December.

South Korea is reporting more than 3,700 cases while Iran has the largest coronavirus death toll outside China: 54.

Related Stories

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the press briefing room at the White House, Feb. 29, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Trump Seeks to Reassure Nation After 1st US Coronavirus Death
Administration is expanding travel restrictions as COVID-19 spreads
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Sat, 02/29/2020 - 16:24
Medical workers in protective suits attend to a patient inside an isolated ward of Wuhan Red Cross Hospital in Wuhan, the…
Coronavirus Outbreak
US Anti-viral Drug for Coronavirus Tested for Shorter Duration Efficacy
The new clinical trials are to determine whether the drug, remdesivir, works with fewer doses
Natalie Liu
By Natalie Liu
Sun, 03/01/2020 - 01:33
This undated photo provided by U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows CDC’s laboratory test kit
Coronavirus Outbreak
New US Guidelines Will Allow Faster Coronavirus Testing
Urgency for testing is growing as health officials report several new coronavirus cases in the United States and the country's first death — a man in his 50s from Washington state
VOA science Correspondent Steve Baragona
By Steve Baragona
Sat, 02/29/2020 - 18:50
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

UK Rises to 35 Coronavirus Cases, Czech Republic Sees 1st 3

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits a laboratory at the Public Health England National Infection Service, after more than 10 new coronavirus patients were identified in England, in Colindale, north London, March 1, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Officials Seek to Calm Public as New US Virus Cases Reported

Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a news conference with President Donald Trump on coronavirus in the press briefing room at the White House, Feb. 29, 2020, in Washington.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Virus Fears Close down France's Louvre Museum

Tourists stand outside the Louvre museum, in Paris, France, March 1, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Australia and Thailand report first deaths, US tightens travel from Iran

Coronavirus Outbreak

US Anti-viral Drug for Coronavirus Tested for Shorter Duration Efficacy

Medical workers in protective suits attend to a patient inside an isolated ward of Wuhan Red Cross Hospital in Wuhan, the…