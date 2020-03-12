Coronavirus Severely Impacts Sporting Events Across the Globe

Sporting events around the world are being significantly impacted by the potentially deadly coronavirus.

U.S. President Donald Trump suggested Thursday that perhaps the summer Olympics in Tokyo in July should be delayed for a year, although Japanese officials have rejected the idea in recent days as unnecessary.

Yoshiro Mori, the president of the organizing committee and a former prime minister, said, "This isn’t the time for negative, pessimistic or second thoughts. Everyone is looking forward to it, so we have to deliver. Of course, I know there are people who are sick, and some are quarantining themselves, but we can’t just stop the whole thing.”

The Tokyo Marathon earlier this month was restricted to elite runners.

La Liga, the top men's professional football division in Spain, suspended its next two match days because of the coronavirus outbreak after one of Real Madrid's basketball players tested positive.

Next week's world figure skating championships in Montreal were canceled on Wednesday.

In the U.S., the BNP Paribas Open, a major tennis tournament, was called off in California this week.

The National Basketball Association suspended its season on Wednesday after one of its players, Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz, tested positive for coronavirus just days after he made fun of the illness and touched the microphones of reporters who were interviewing him. Later, a second Jazz player, Donovan Mitchell, reportedly tested positive for the illness.

Meanwhile, college athletic officials in the U.S. decreed that the annual 68-team major college basketball tournament set to start next week, a three-week event watched by thousands of fans across the country, would still be played, but without any fans watching in person. The officials said the players' family members and school administrators could attend the games, but otherwise arena seats would be kept empty.

Meanwhile, several collegiate league tournaments scheduled this week leading up to the national tournament were called off even after preliminary games had been played.

In Seattle, Washington, on the country's West Coast, authorities have banned the local baseball team, the Mariners, from playing its season-opening games in two weeks at their home stadium. Instead, the games could be played hundreds of kilometers away at the team's spring training site in the state of Arizona in a much smaller stadium.