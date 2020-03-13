Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 Cases Grow to 24 in South Africa, Outside of False Positive

By Anita Powell
March 13, 2020 10:46 AM
Doctor and Netcare Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Richard Friedland (R) explains how to wash hands at the Netcare…
Doctor and Netcare Group Chief Executive Officer Richard Friedland explains how to wash hands at the Netcare Sunninghill Hospital in Johannesburg, March 12, 2020.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's health minister on Friday announced that the nation has seen eight new cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the nation's total caseload to at least 24.

That number does not include a case reported Thursday, when South Africa's National Institute for Communicable Diseases erroneously said the nation had seen its first locally transmitted case of novel coronavirus.

"We humbly apologize for the error in reporting the first case of local transmission of COVID-19 in our earlier report," the agency said on Twitter late Thursday. "On verification, the case was found to be negative."

A robotic pulsating UV machine sterilizes a consulting room at the Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg, March 11, 2020 as a precaution against the new coronavirus.

The false positive could allay fears that the virus is spreading through South Africa. Authorities reported the country's first case of coronavirus on March 5.

"All the cases identified to date have been in travelers from affected countries," the NICD said. "At this time there is no indication that COVID-19 is circulating widely in the community in South Africa."

The false result, authorities say, came from a private laboratory. The patient is a 32-year-old man in the Free State province who came into contact with a Chinese businessman.

Minister Zweli Mkhize told local media on Friday that the eight new cases in South Africa were all seen in patients who had recently traveled overseas. 

A South African Defense Force soldier stands at the entrance of The Protea Hotel Ranch Resort in Polokwane on March 13, 2020, where the 122 South African citizens evacuated from the coronavirus epicenter of Wuhan in China are to be quarantined.

He spoke to reporters outside a facility in Polokwane, in Limpopo province, where authorities are preparing to receive 122 South African nationals who have been repatriated from Wuhan, the Chinese city where the pandemic started in December. They will be held in quarantine for up to 21 days, although none have tested positive for the virus.

The virus has now infected more than 125,000 people worldwide, killing more than 4,600.

South African officials have said they are concerned about high volumes of internal travel during the Easter holiday weekend in April, an issue that is likely to be discussed during a high-level meeting scheduled for Sunday.

Related Stories

A person is loaded into an ambulance, March 12, 2020, at the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., near Seattle.
00:02:13
Coronavirus Outbreak
Are US Hospitals Ready for Coronavirus?
US hospitals are taking the best practices from hospitals elsewhere and tweaking their own practices
Default Author Profile
By Carol Pearson
Fri, 03/13/2020 - 03:47
Nurses demonstrate taking a sample for a coronavirus test at the infection station of the university hospital in Essen, Germany
Coronavirus Outbreak
Testing and Isolation, Not Travel Bans, Are Best Tool Against Coronavirus, Experts Say
A new report indicates the early detection and isolation of coronavirus cases is the most effective way to contain the outbreak
VOA science Correspondent Steve Baragona
By Steve Baragona
Thu, 03/12/2020 - 22:13
FILE - This handout photograph released by UEFA March 10, 2020, shows Valencia CF and Atalanta players competing for the ball in a stadium without spectators due to coronacirus fears, at Estadio Mestalla, in Valencia, Spain.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronavirus Severely Impacts Sporting Events Across the Globe
Trump suggests Tokyo Olympics be delayed, but Japan says no
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 03/12/2020 - 14:57
Overview of the session of the Human Rights Council during the speech of U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle…
Coronavirus Outbreak
UN Suspends Human Rights Council Session Due to Coronavirus
The spread of the coronavirus has forced the UN to take increasingly restrictive measures to create a safe environment for the hundreds of delegates attending the annual Human Rights Council session
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Thu, 03/12/2020 - 13:29
Anita Powell
Written By
Anita Powell
Southern Africa Correspondent

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 Cases Grow to 24 in South Africa, Outside of False Positive

Doctor and Netcare Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Richard Friedland (R) explains how to wash hands at the Netcare…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Airports Turn Into Ghost Towns Amid Coronavirus Fears

Check-in counters of Japanese airlines are deserted at Gimpo Airport in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Europe

EU Seeks Unified Action Against Virus as Case Count Mounts

A man wears a protective mask as he waits to check into a flight to the United States in the main terminal of Brussels…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Pelosi, White House Near Agreement on Coronavirus Aid Bill

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., walk together
East Asia Pacific

No Mask, No Mistake for North Korea's Kim

TOPSHOT - This picture taken on March 12, 2020 and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on…