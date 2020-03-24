Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 Kills Cameroon Saxophone Legend 

By Moki Edwin Kindzeka
Updated March 24, 2020 12:45 PM
(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 30, 2018 Cameroon jazz saxophonist Manu Dibango performs during a concert at the Ivory…
FILE - In this file photo taken on June 30, 2018 Cameroon jazz saxophonist Manu Dibango performs during a concert at the Ivory Hotel in Abidjan.

YAOUNDE - Cameroon is mourning the loss of legendary saxophonist and singer Manu Dibango, who died of COVID-19 in France. Family members and lovers of his music have been visiting the iconic musician’s relatives in his country of origin to express their condolences.

Family members and fans of music icon Manu Dibango have been weeping at his Douala residence in Cameroon since news of the 86-year-old’s death broke Tuesday morning.  

Thirty-year-old Olive Njock, speaking through a messaging app from Douala, says Africa has lost a talent and peace maker. 

She says she feels devastated that a man who is known to have used music to make Cameroon and Africa smile and forget about challenges like famine, wars and diseases has unexpectedly succumbed to COVID-19. She says souvenirs bearing Manu Dibango’s constant smile will always remain in the minds of Africans. 

Cameroon state radio announced that Dibango died from COVID-19 complications in Paris, where he had lived for close to 40 years. 

Watch related video by VOA's Mariama Diallo:

Embed

Dibango rose to international fame when he released this tune, Soul Makossa, a blend of Cameroonian and Congolese rhythms. 

It was used as the theme of the 1972 Africa Cup of Nations football tournament, and became one of the few African songs to reach the top 40 charts in the United States.  

In 2009,  Dibango  filed a lawsuit asserting that Michael Jackson stole a hook from the song for Jackson’s hit “Wanna Be Starting Something.” Jackson settled the case out of court. 

Over a career that lasted more than six decades, Dibango released 70 albums and worked with artists such as South Africa’s Ladysmith Black Mombazo and American jazz composer Herbie Hancock. 

Cameroonian singer and composer Adeline Mbehnkum says Dibango’s works will always be remembered. She says the saxophonist was a blessing to Cameroon. 

"We are going to miss his simplicity, his positive attitude towards constructing and his love for country," she said. "Despite his long stay in France, Manu Dibango has remained very attached to this country. We will miss him a lot, but I know that his works will live and will continue to guide the younger generation that is coming up." 

A message on Dibango’s official Facebook page adds that his funeral service will be held in strict privacy, and a tribute to his memory will be organized when possible. 

His fans say they regret that they will not be able to bury their icon back at home.  

 

Related Stories

A man disinfects his hands against the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at State House in Harare, Zimbabwe, March 19,…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Zimbabwean Broadcaster Dies of Coronavirus
Zororo Makamba began showing symptoms similar to those of the virus after returning from a trip to New York
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 03/24/2020 - 06:58
South Africa Houses of Worship Find Creative Ways to Meet Amid Coronavirus Threat
Coronavirus Outbreak
South African Houses of Worship Find Creative Ways to Meet Amid Coronavirus Threat
Houses of worship thin out in South Africa amid coronavirus threat — but faith remains strong in livestreams
Anita Powell
By Anita Powell
Mon, 03/23/2020 - 20:49
Medical workers in protective suits check a document as they treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Hard-Hit Italy Sees Slowing of New Coronavirus Cases, Deaths
Restrictions on movement continue to tighten worldwide as leaders try to stop virus from spreading
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 03/24/2020 - 04:21
Moki Edwin Kindzeka
Written By
Moki Edwin Kindzeka

Special Section

USA

Dr. Fauci Doughnuts Are Latest US Comfort Food

A Dr. Anthony Fauci doughnut now being sold at Donuts Delight in Rochester, New York.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Athletes Village for Olympics Could House Coronavirus Patients

A guard stands in front of apartment buildings at the athletes' village for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, in Tokyo, Monday, March 23…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Local Newspapers in US Facing Their Own COVID-19 Crisis

FILE - Pages of the The Gardner News are seen in an illustration photo in Gardner, Kansas, Dec. 20, 2019. A steep drop in advertising revenue has forced many local papers in the U.S. to make significants cuts or close altogether.
Coronavirus Outbreak

How Social Distancing Can Impact Your Mental Health

A person jogs past a sign encouraging social distancing, April 2, 2020, in St. Louis, Missouri.
Europe

Prince Charles Opens Fast-Tracked London Hospital

A view of Britain's Prince Charles projected on a screen as he pauses prior to delivering a video message from his residence in…