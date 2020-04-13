Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 Lockdowns Leaving Pakistan’s Faithful Dejected

By Ayesha Tanzeem
April 13, 2020 03:11 PM
A Christian woman prays during a special Easter service led by a pastor from her house due to a government-imposed lockdown to…
A Christian woman prays during a special Easter service led by a pastor from her house due to a government-imposed lockdown to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, at a Christian neighborhood of Islamabad, April 12, 2020.

ISLAMABAD - This was the first time in 35 years that Venus and her husband could not attend the Easter Sunday prayers in the Roman Catholic Church in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad.   

“All the Christians in our neighborhood wanted to go for prayers, but the security was really tight,” she said, preferring to use a single name to protect her identify.  

Pakistan’s government has ordered a shutdown amid the coronavirus outbreak. The ban has left many residents, including Venus, dejected. 

“These are special days of prayer for us. My heart was sad that I could not go to the place of God,” she said. 

In a separate Islamabad neighborhood, Mohammad Afzal says he feels empty when he cannot go to a mosque. The 55-year-old has been praying in a mosque five times a day for the past 16 years.  

While mosques in Pakistan remain open, the number of people allowed to assemble for prayer is limited to five.  

“Namaz (the Muslim prayer) is my passion. But praying at home just doesn’t give me the same fulfillment. There is no feeling like going to a mosque and bending before God,” Afzal said.  

Despite their personal feelings, both Venus and Afzal agree with the government’s restrictions as necessary to halt the spread of COVID-19 and save lives.  

Religious gatherings have been the biggest cause of the spread of coronavirus in Pakistan. Muslim missionary group Tablighi Jamaat’s gathering in Lahore last month, attended by tens of thousands of people, including foreigners, led to the spread of the virus in multiple cities. 

Eventually, the group’s centers throughout Pakistan had to be declared quarantine zones, with the government trying to track down all who attended the gatherings, and those who came in contact with the group. 

Pakistan is not the only country banning large gatherings, including religious gatherings, to contain the spread of what might be one of the most infectious viruses known to humans.   

In Vatican City this Sunday, Pope Francis celebrated Mass in an almost empty St. Peter’s Basilica. Usually, the event is attended by tens of thousands of the faithful.  

Experts around the globe say until a vaccine is developed, the best defense against the virus is to take preventive measures, including banning crowds and gatherings.   

Nevertheless, Pakistani religious cleric Mufti Kifayatullah is defying that advice, maintaining that the best protection against the coronavirus is the power of prayer. 

At his mosque in Mansehra, located approximately 110 kilometers north of Islamabad, a large number of worshippers gathered for Friday prayers last week. 

“If you close your mosques, at least 20 million people will get infected with the coronavirus,” he said. “I agree with all the precautionary measures the government has recommended but not with the restriction on attendance in mosques.”  

The cleric said he would disobey the government’s restriction on prayer gatherings even if he got arrested.  

While many religious leaders in Pakistan have supported the government in its efforts to control the spread of the virus, the partial closure of religious gathering places has also given rise to conspiracy theories.  

Market research firm Ipsos found in a recent public survey that nearly 43% of Pakistanis believed the coronavirus was a conspiracy by America or Israel to weaken the Muslims.  

“This is pure illiteracy,” said Mansoor Ahmed of Rawalpindi, who said some people in his mosque held similar views and wanted to continue gathering for prayers.   

“If a prayer causes the spread of infection, that prayer is harmful,” he added.     

Related Stories

00:01:57
COVID-19 Diaries
COVID-19 Diaries: Singing Through South Africa’s Lockdown 
World, meet Dolly: bringing music to locked-down South Africa, one piano at a time 
Anita Powell
By Anita Powell
Mon, 04/13/2020 - 13:31
A man attempts to fend-off a swarm of desert locusts at a ranch near the town of Nanyuki in Laikipia county, Kenya, Feb. 21, 2020.
Africa
Locusts, COVID-19 Combination Pose Dire Threat to East Africa
UN Food and Agricultural Organization says heavy rains during March is bringing a new wave of destructive insects into region, in some areas 20 times larger than the first one
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 04/13/2020 - 11:02
Visitors wear face masks to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus at Taipei Children's Amusement Park in Taipei,…
Coronavirus Outbreak
COVID-19 Cases Near Zero in Taiwan, But Restrictions Remain
Taiwan officials have reported one to six new coronavirus cases daily since March 26; rules on immigration, quarantine and social distancing are expected to hold
Default Author Profile
By Ralph Jennings
Mon, 04/13/2020 - 07:20
Archbishop Timothy Dolan delivers his homily over empty pews as he leads an Easter Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York, Sunday, April 12, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
COVID-19 Changes Easter Observances
Christians around the world are celebrating Easter Sunday, but their observances are different this year because of COVID-19
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 04/12/2020 - 10:48
Ayesha Tanzeem
Written By
Ayesha Tanzeem
Pakistan-Afghanistan Bureau Chief

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 Lockdowns Leaving Pakistan’s Faithful Dejected

A Christian woman prays during a special Easter service led by a pastor from her house due to a government-imposed lockdown to…
Coronavirus Outbreak

NY Governor Declares ‘Worst is Over,’ as COVID deaths surpass 10,000 

In this Friday, March 27, 2020, photo provided by Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, right, walks the…
USA

Nursing Home Deaths Soar Past 3,600 in Alarming Surge

A patient is evacuated from the Magnolia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Riverside, Calif., Wednesday, April 8, 2020. More…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Government of Tiny eSwatini Refutes Reports of King’s Illness

King Mswati III, of Swaziland and his wife, right, arrive to attend a welcome ceremony of the Russia-Africa summit in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Oct. 23, 2019.
Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID: Trump Says Reopening US is His Decision

President Donald Trump listens during an Easter blessing event with Bishop Harry Jackson, in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, April 10, 2020, in Washington.