Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 Renews Quest for Coronavirus Vaccine

By Carol Pearson
April 05, 2020 11:53 AM
Pharmacist Michael Witte opens a frozen package of the potential vaccine for COVID-19 on the first day of a first-stage safety study clinical trial, at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. Washington, March 16, 2020.
Pharmacist Michael Witte opens a frozen package of the potential vaccine for COVID-19 on the first day of a first-stage safety study clinical trial, at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. Washington, March 16, 2020.

WASHINGTON - The world crossed the one-million mark of confirmed COVID-19 cases this past week. With untold millions more possible in the months to come, scientists are committed to making a vaccine.

There's a lot about COVID-19 that scientists still don't know. They don't know entirely how it is spread. And without proven treatments or vaccines, good hygiene and staying away from other people are the only known methods of prevention.

Dr. Peter Hotez at Baylor College of Medicine started working on a coronavirus vaccine in 2003, during the outbreak of SARS, but after that, research funds dried up.

Hotez expects more coronaviruses to develop and spread. Some may be more benign that COVID-19, some far deadlier.

"Pandemics for coronaviruses have become a new normal. That we saw with SARS in 2003. We saw it in MERS s in 2012, and now this one. So we can expect a new major coronavirus every decade."

A pharmacist gives Jennifer Haller, left, the first shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for COVID-19 at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle, Washington, March 16, 2020.

Which is all the more reason to develop a vaccine, even after the COVID-19 infections taper off and life gets back to normal.  

"We're developing a vaccine for global health purposes. We're very concerned what happens when this virus moves into the crowded urban areas slums of Mumbai and Kolkata, and then Delhi, how do you practice social distancing, you basically can't so that's why a vaccine is going to be very important for places like India, and that's become our big priority right now."

Hotez is one of a number of scientists working on a vaccine for COVID-19, on treatments for the sick and methods to protect health care workers. He knows clean water is not available everywhere around the world, that it's possible that COVID-19 will be a recurring virus, and that there will likely be new coronaviruses emerging in the coming years.

 

Related Stories

A researcher at Protein Sciences works in a lab, Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Meriden, Conn.
Coronavirus Outbreak
COVID Vaccine Could Be Ready for Emergency Use by Early 2021
Johnson & Johnson to begin human trials of promising experimental vaccine by September 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 03/30/2020 - 15:06
Neal Browning receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease…
Coronavirus Outbreak
First Human Vaccine Trial for Coronavirus Begins in Seattle
Scientists inject first group of healthy adults with experimental vaccine 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 03/16/2020 - 17:04
People walk past a "Beach Closed" sign at Bondi Beach, as the beach remains closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Australia to Start COVID-19 Vaccine Animal Tests
Researchers say vaccine well over a year away
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Sun, 04/05/2020 - 04:50
Default Author Profile
Written By
Carol Pearson

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 Renews Quest for Coronavirus Vaccine

Pharmacist Michael Witte opens a frozen package of the potential vaccine for COVID-19 on the first day of a first-stage safety study clinical trial, at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. Washington, March 16, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Biden Assails Trump’s Coronavirus Response 

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the 11th Democratic candidates debate…
Africa

COVID-19 Heralds Mass Cleanup in Ghanaian Capital

A woman rests on a footbridge, as Ghana enforces partial lockdown in the cities of Accra and Kumasi to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Madina neighborhood of Accra, March 31, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

new york ambulance
An ambulance with sirens travels through the city during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Brooklyn, New York,…
Science & Health

'Calling All Scientists': Experts Volunteer for Virus Fight 

In this March 25, 2020 image taken from video by Caillin Wells, neuroscientist Michael Wells works on the COVID-19 Pandemic Shareable Scientist Response Database in his home in Cambridge, Massachusetts.