Cubans Returning Home In Quarantine Over Coronavirus Concerns

Nearly 200 Cubans returning home from trips out of the country just began a two-week quarantine in government centers until medical authorities are sure clear they have no signs of coronavirus.

The government is keeping a close watch on Cuban nationals and monitoring travelers from overseas at dozens of quarantine centers set up across the island.

The manager of one quarantine center, Daniel Diaz, says the centers are staffed with doctors and nurses around the clock, who check patients three times day.

Diaz says, so far, nobody has shown any symptoms of the coronavirus, but those who do will be taken to a hospital.

Health officials in Cuba say there are 170 coronavirus cases, and three people have died.

Cuban officials say the nation is on lockdown until the end of April, meaning only Cuban citizens or foreign residents returning home are allowed entry into the country.