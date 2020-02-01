Coronavirus Outbreak

Curbs on Travelers from China to Limit Spread of Coronavirus Could Backfire: WHO

By Lisa Schlein
February 01, 2020 07:50 AM
Travelers wear face maTravelers wear face masks as they stand outside the Beijing Railway Station in Beijing, Jan. 31, 2020. sks as they stand outside the Beijing Railway Station in Beijing, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. The U.S. advised…
Travelers wear face masks as they stand outside the Beijing Railway Station in Beijing, Jan. 31, 2020.

GENEVA - The World Health Organization warns travel bans to limit the spread of the new coronavirus from China could backfire and lead to a worsening of the epidemic worldwide.  Latest reports put the number of confirmed cases at nearly 12,000, including 259 deaths, with most of the cases and all of the deaths occurring in China. 

A WHO emergency committee declared the coronavirus a global public health threat on Thursday, triggering a series of recommendations aimed at limiting the spread of the deadly disease.  

WHO does not recommend any restrictions on travel and trade despite the rapid acceleration of the disease inside China and its steady, but relentless growth worldwide.  More than 100 cases are reported in 22 other countries.  

In response, some airlines have stopped flying to mainland China. The United States, which has declared the coronavirus a public health emergency, says it will deny entry to foreigners who recently visited China.  Australia says it will take similar action.

WHO spokesman, Christian Lindmeier, says closing borders will not keep out the virus.

“As we know from other scenarios, be it Ebola or other cases, whenever people want to travel, they will. And, if the official paths are not open, they will find unofficial paths," said Lindmeier. "But the only way to control, to check fever, for example, to identify travel history, to try to monitor who is coming across your border and to see whether they have any signs of infection is through official border crossing points.” 

Lindmeier says states have the sovereign right to take whatever measures they believe are best to protect their citizens.

“Yet, the recommendations stay.  And, if travel restrictions are imposed, then we would hope these are as short-lived as possible to try to continue normal flow of life as good as possible," said Lindmeier. "But of course, increase surveillance and monitoring in order to avoid the spread of the disease.” 

China is taking draconian measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus.   Wuhan city, the epicenter of the disease and 15 other cities have been quarantined, placing an estimated 50 million people under lockdown.

Despite these efforts, the virus continues to spread at a rapid pace.

Related Stories

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus …
East Asia Pacific
New Tech Could Make Coronavirus Vaccine in Record Time
It took 20 months before a vaccine against severe acute respiratory syndrome, SARS, was ready for clinical trials
VOA science Correspondent Steve Baragona
By Steve Baragona
Sat, 02/01/2020 - 05:18
A Delta Air Lines jet is parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, DC. (Photo: Diaa Bekheet)
Coronavirus Outbreak
Delta, American Become First US Airlines to Cancel US-China Flights
Shortly after saying it will only reduce service to mainland China, United Airlines also announces it will suspend flights from Feb. 6 through March 28
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 01/31/2020 - 15:45
Dr. Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Office, right, briefs the media on Coronavirus in San Gabriel, Calif.,…
Science & Health
Q&A: How the Coronavirus Differs from the Flu and SARS
The coronavirus is more concerning than one, less concerning than the other
VOA science Correspondent Steve Baragona
By Steve Baragona
Sat, 02/01/2020 - 05:17
Default Content Teaser
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronavirus Demonstrates Need for Strong Health Systems
To stem the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, major airlines have suspended or reduced flights to China. Many countries have chartered planes to evacuate their citizens from Wuhan, where the virus was first detected. On Thursday, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. VOA correspondent Mariama Diallo has more on the outbreak that has spread to nearly 10,000 people globally and killed more than 200.
Mariama Diallo
By Mariama Diallo
Fri, 01/31/2020 - 17:36
Lisa Schlein
Written By
Lisa Schlein

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Curbs on Travelers from China to Limit Spread of Coronavirus Could Backfire: WHO

Travelers wear face maTravelers wear face masks as they stand outside the Beijing Railway Station in Beijing, Jan. 31, 2020. sks as they stand outside the Beijing Railway Station in Beijing, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. The U.S. advised…
Coronavirus Outbreak

North Korea Suspends All Air, Train Links to China

In this image made from video, pedestrians brave the cold as the make their way through an open square, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020…
Science & Health

Q&A: How the Coronavirus Differs from the Flu and SARS

Dr. Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Office, right, briefs the media on Coronavirus in San Gabriel, Calif.,…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Triggers Warning About Pandemic Preparedness

FILE - U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Tom Frieden.
Coronavirus Outbreak

US Declares Emergency, New Entry Restrictions Due to Virus

A woman, who declined to give her name, wears a mask, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 in New York. She works in a doctor's office and…