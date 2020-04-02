Coronavirus Outbreak

Debate Rages as Anti-malaria Drugs Are Rushed for COVID-19 Use 

By Salem Solomon
April 02, 2020 07:57 AM
A coronavirus patient is transferred from a hospital to a home for the elderly by members of the medical staff of Klinicare in…
A coronavirus patient is transferred from a hospital to a home for the elderly by members of the medical staff of Klinicare in Brussels, April 1, 2020.

WASHINGTON - As anti-malaria drugs gain approval to treat certain coronavirus patients, experts urge caution.  

On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave short term authorization to use two drugs—-hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine—-to treat coronavirus in certain emergency cases. The drugs are being distributed to hospitals and are to be used for patients exhibiting acute respiratory problems.   

President Donald Trump pushed for the authorization after a promising small scale study in France showed hydroxychloroquine, in combination with an antibiotic, helped the recovery of coronavirus patients.   

FILE - In this file photo taken Dec. 20, 2018, departing Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer responds to questions from The Associated Press during an interview in his office in the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan.

Dr. Jeff Colyer, a surgeon and the former governor of Kansas, has been an advocate for exploring the drug saying it is one of the only medications available that has shown promise. Still, he said, it is not a cure-all and should be administered only by a physician.  

“This is not something where you should go to the pharmacy and purchase it and use it yourself because you think you're sick,” he told VOA this week. “It's most important that you and your doctor make a decision on whether it's appropriate for you. Right now, there are shortages of these medications worldwide. And so they really need to be reserved for the sickest patients.”  

Colyer believes the urgency of the pandemic which has infected over 850,000 people and killed more than 40,000 worldwide demands quick action and unorthodox measures. He acknowledges the drug’s efficacy is far from proven.  

“We need more data and more evidence in this. I'm the first person to say I've seen drugs that have looked promising and then they've turned out not to work so well,” he said. “This is the one that we have. So, as I say, you know, ‘You go to war with the army you have, not the one that you wish you had.’ But then you keep on building.”  

In this photo taken on Feb. 26, 2020, medical staff at the IHU Mediterranee Infection Institute in Marseille, show packets of Nivaquine, tablets containing chloroquine and Plaqueril, tablets containing hydroxychloroquine.

Another study of about 100 patients in China found no evidence hydroxychloroquine helped combat coronavirus. The drugs, which have been in use since the 1950s to treat malaria, also have rare but dangerous side effects.  

Some experts have expressed unease at the speed of the approval. Dr. Cyrus Shahpar is a physician and director of the prevent epidemics team at Resolve to Save Lives, a global public health organization with operations in Africa. He told VOA that even if the positive results from the small study can be replicated there is no information on how patients will do on a long-term basis.  

“We don't usually make recommendations based on trials of 40 people or 100 people, because it's not enough people to know what the side effects are,” said Shahpar. “It's not enough people to know, for all the different age groups, or sexes, how does this drug work? We just don't have that evidence right now.”  

More information in a month

Shahpar added that there are clinical trials going on around the world right now and there may be better information about the drug’s performance as soon as later this month.  

He also worries about the drug being diverted from places in Africa and elsewhere where it is needed to protect against malaria.  

“I think we've jumped the gun a bit in terms of trying to make this something that is a magic bullet for COVID-19. It isn't,” he said. “It might have an impact, but we don't know that yet.” 

Related Stories

Kylene Karnuth, a clinical lab scientist, works with coronavirus samples as researchers begin a trial to see whether malaria…
Coronavirus Outbreak
NY State to Begin Testing Malaria Drug in COVID-19 Battle
Governor says FDA is speeding 10,000 doses of drug for trials
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Sat, 03/21/2020 - 15:59
Professor Didier Raoult, director of the Mediterranean institute of infection poses for a portrait at La Timone hospital in…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Controversial French Doctor Sparks Hope, Criticism for Coronavirus Research
Immunologist Didier Raoult claims promising findings following pair of tests
Lisa Bryant
By Lisa Bryant
Tue, 03/31/2020 - 19:31
A laboratory technician prepares COVID-19 patient samples for semi-automatic testing at Northwell Health Labs, March 11, 2020, in Lake Success, N.Y.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Repurposed Drugs Offer Shortest Path to Coronavirus Treatment 
There is currently no proven coronavirus treatment for infected patients but there are a range of drugs being tested
Brian Padden
By Brian Padden
Wed, 03/25/2020 - 19:28
Salem Solomon
Written By
Salem Solomon
Multimedia Editor, Reporter

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Debate Rages as Anti-malaria Drugs Are Rushed for COVID-19 Use 

A coronavirus patient is transferred from a hospital to a home for the elderly by members of the medical staff of Klinicare in…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Asian Markets Mixed to Begin Thursday’s Trading Sessions 

A man walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 and New York Dow index at a securities firm in Tokyo…
Coronavirus Outbreak

WHO: Over 95% Who Died in Europe Were Over 60 

Coffins arriving from the Bergamo area, where the coronavirus infections caused many victims, are being unloaded from a military truck that transported them in the cemetery of Cinisello Balsamo, near Milan in Northern Italy, March 27, 2020.
South & Central Asia

China’s Jobless Rate to Rise as Canceled Orders Hurt Manufacturers

TOPSHOT - This photo taken on April 1, 2020 shows an employee working at a metal production plant in Huangshi in China's…
Coronavirus Outbreak

North Korea’s Virus-Free Claim ‘Impossible,’ Top US General Says

Pedestrians wear face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Pyongyang, North Korea…