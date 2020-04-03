Dolly Parton Launches Children’s Book Series Amid COVID Chaos

VOA NEWS - American country music singer Dolly Parton has launched “Good Night with Dolly,” a 10-week read-aloud series for children on YouTube and other internet platforms.

“This is something I have been wanting to do for quite a while, but the timing never felt quite right,” Parton said. “I think it is pretty clear that now is the time to share a story and to share some love.”

Parton read the 90-year-old classic The Little Engine That Could in the first episode Thursday evening.

The books chosen for the series “will focus on comforting and reassuring children during the shelter-in-place mandates” put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic Parton’s Imagination Library said.

The library, inspired by Parton’s father, who could not read, has mailed more than 130 million free books to children since its inception in 1995. It now mails over 1 million books each month to children in five countries.