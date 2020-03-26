Coronavirus Outbreak

Dr. Fauci Says Coronavirus Could be Cyclical 

By VOA News
March 26, 2020 07:46 AM
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a briefing on coronavirus in the Brady press briefing room at the White House, Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Washington.
FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a briefing on coronavirus in the Brady press briefing room at the White House, March 14, 2020, in Washington.

The leading U.S. infectious disease expert is warning the coronavirus outbreak the world is experiencing maybe a cyclical occurrence and could return even stronger if the proper precautions are not taken. 

Speaking late Wednesday during the daily White House coronavirus briefing, U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci said cases of the virus are starting to appear in South Africa and other southern hemisphere countries where winter is coming.   

He said if a substantial outbreak occurs in those areas, it would be a strong indication that the virus could become cyclical and countries in the northern hemisphere should be prepared for a second round of the virus next year.  

Fauci said that puts greater emphasis on the need to continue working on a vaccine that can readily available if that second round of coronavirus comes, as well as a menu of drugs that can be effective and safe in treating patients who get it. 

Related Stories

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, with Vice President Mike Pence behind him, speaks during a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, March 15, 2020, in Washington.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Fauci: Trump’s Remarks Can Lead to 'Misunderstandings'
Dr. Anthony Fauci, a disease expert, says on substantive issues, the president ‘does listen to what I say’
Default Author Profile
By Kenneth Schwartz
Tue, 03/24/2020 - 00:07
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies before a House Oversight…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Straight-Talking Fauci Explains Outbreak to a Worried Nation
If Dr. Anthony Fauci says it, you'd be smart to listen
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 03/15/2020 - 05:53
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies before a House Oversight…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Straight-Talking Fauci Explains Outbreak to a Worried Nation
If Dr. Anthony Fauci says it, you'd be smart to listen
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 03/15/2020 - 05:53
2446332_1551144581
Archive
Greta van Susteren Interviews Anthony S. Fauci, M.D.
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Dr. Fauci Says Coronavirus Could be Cyclical 

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a briefing on coronavirus in the Brady press briefing room at the White House, Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Washington.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Iran Leader Refuses US Help, Citing Virus Conspiracy Theory

In this picture released by the official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali…
VOA News on Iran

Virus Fuels Calls for Sanctions Relief on Iran, Venezuela

People queue in line to receive packages for precautions against COVID-19 coronavirus disease provided by the Basij, a militia loyal to Iran's Islamic republic establishment, from a booth outside Meydane Valiasr metro station in Tehran, March 15, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Ethiopia to Release Inmates to Curb Coronavirus Spread

TOPSHOT - A cleaning staff waers protective gear to disinfect a metro carriage as a prevemtive measure against the spreading of…
Economy & Business

Asian Markets Reverse Course Thursday, Ending Two Days of Solid Gains

A woman wearing face mask walks past a bank electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange…