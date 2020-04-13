Coronavirus Outbreak

Dutch Teens Sail Home Across Atlantic Instead of Flying During Pandemic

By Associated Press
April 13, 2020 05:40 PM
A police boat enforcing a ban on recreational boats in Amsterdam's historic canals passes the closed EYE film museum in the…
FILE - A police boat enforces a ban on recreational boats in Amsterdam's historic canals, April 5, 2020. A group of Dutch teens is on a transatlantic journey home aboard a schooner.

AMSTERDAM - The sailing trip that 25 Dutch high school students embarked on last month was supposed to end in Cuba, where they would trade a tall ship for a plane flight back to the Netherlands. The coronavirus pandemic forced a change in plans.  

Now, the students, ages 14-17, are taking the long way home – crossing the Atlantic Ocean in a 60-meter schooner called the Wylde Swan under the watchful eyes of 12 experienced sailors and three teachers making sure the teenagers do their school work on the way.  

The organizer of the voyage expects the real lessons for the students will come from making the five-week ocean voyage of nearly 7,000-kilometers itself.  

"These children have had to adapt to enormous change. They went from the Netherlands to the Caribbean to go sailing. That's amazing in itself, then suddenly you have to change the whole program and you have to cross the ocean," Masterskip director Christophe Meijer, whose company arranged the excursion, said. "They're the most adaptive children of 2020."  

Ports restrict access

Masterskip runs five educational voyages for about 150 students in all each year. Meijer said the Wylde Swan encountered difficulties early in the current trip around the Caribbean when local port authorities and islands began taking steps in March to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. 

As the virus put more and more parts of the world under lockdowns and grounded airliners, it became clear that the plan to sail the students to the final port of call in Cuba and fly them home from there would need adjusting.  

Meijer and his staff held a meeting to plot a course out of the metaphorical storm and "decided the very best way of getting home was sailing," he said. "With our hands at the helm."  

The crew then had to tell the students' parents. Instead of opposition, the parents expressed relief after worrying how their children would get home during the pandemic. It helped that the virus had not infected anyone on the ship and that the crew had experience in ocean voyages with students. 

"The Wylde Swan has crossed the ocean some 20 times or more, so for us it's a routine operation," Meijer said.  

Students learn cooperation

Educational voyages on the ship are aimed at personal development. The goal is for students to build up enough knowledge to be able to sail the ship on their own, "the ultimate form of cooperation," Meijer said.  

The unscheduled transatlantic journey required readying the ship, getting supplies and buying warm clothes for the teenagers.  

The students have gotten over any seasickness by now, but it has not been all smooth sailing. Three weeks into the ocean crossing, the Wylde Swan stopped in the Azores to pick up fresh supplies. Restrictions in place due to the virus meant nobody was allowed off the ship. 

Teen dynamics are another area where experience helps when 25 student sailors from multiple schools are kept together at sea. 

"As we say in the Netherlands, you can't make something shine without friction," Meijer said, noting that the students typically get along well while helping with day-to-day tasks on the schooner. 

"That's because they have a joint mission – to get the ship and themselves safely home. That shared goal ensures solidarity," he said. 

After calling themselves the Pirates of the Caribbean before their plans changed, the students have renamed their group Warriors of the Ocean. 

Related Stories

Commuters wear face masks to protect themselves from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread during morning rush hour traffic in Taipei, Taiwan.
East Asia Pacific
Taiwan’s WHO Ambitions Get Boost from Coronavirus Success
Despite objections from China, US and Europe are showing support for Taiwan’s bid for a role at world body
Natalie Liu
By Natalie Liu
Mon, 04/13/2020 - 16:57
Young people react during the drive-in Eastern service at the parking lot at Aalborg Airport on April 12, 2020 amid the spread…
Europe
Walking the Tightrope: Some European Countries Start Lifting Coronavirus Restrictions  
Others are still weeks off any relaxation  
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Mon, 04/13/2020 - 16:25
A resident wearing a mask against the coronavirus looks at a giant globe in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Monday,…
Coronavirus Outbreak
With Coronavirus Lockdown Over, Wuhan Residents Wrangle With Being Stigmatized
Even in Yiwu, 700 kilometers east of Wuhan, factory operators are biased against migrant workers from Hubei province, according to a wholesaler
Default Author Profile
By Joyce Huang
Mon, 04/13/2020 - 16:59
Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt move ready to eat meals for sailors who have tested negative for COVID-19 and are being taken to local hotels in an effort to implement social distancing at Naval Base Guam,April 7, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
US Navy Reports First Coronavirus Death From Roosevelt Crew
The sailor had tested positive for coronavirus on March 30 and was taken off the ship and placed in 'isolation housing' along with four other sailors at the US Navy base on Guam
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 04/13/2020 - 12:07
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Dutch Teens Sail Home Across Atlantic Instead of Flying During Pandemic

A police boat enforcing a ban on recreational boats in Amsterdam's historic canals passes the closed EYE film museum in the…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Fears Top List of US Concerns

A patient arrives in an ambulance cared for by medical workers wearing personal protective equipment due to COVID-19 concerns…
Coronavirus Outbreak

With Coronavirus Lockdown Over, Wuhan Residents Wrangle With Being Stigmatized

A resident wearing a mask against the coronavirus looks at a giant globe in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Monday,…
Europe

Walking the Tightrope: Some European Countries Start Lifting Coronavirus Restrictions  

Young people react during the drive-in Eastern service at the parking lot at Aalborg Airport on April 12, 2020 amid the spread…
Coronavirus Outbreak

The Infodemic: Are There Fewer COVID-19 Cases in 'Malaria Countries'?

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Friday, April 10, 2020, in Washington.