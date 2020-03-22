Coronavirus Outbreak

Egypt Senior Military Officer Dies of COVID-19

By Associated Press
March 22, 2020 04:35 PM
FILE - An Egyptian military plane waiting to take tourists who tested positive for the new coronavirus from Luxor to quarantine facilities on Egypt’s north coast, March 8, 2020.
CAIRO - Egypt’s military said a senior officer died Sunday following his infection from the coronavirus.

The military said in a statement that Major General Khaled Shaltout was infected while participating in sterilization which the military has been carrying out across the country.

The military said it has sterilized and disinfected public institutions and several squares in the capital, Cairo and other cities, to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Military spokesman Tamer el-Refai Saturday posted footage on social media showing military personal in protective gear and equipment while disinfecting the Tahrir square, the epicenter of the 2011 uprising, and the metro station there.

Shaltout was the highest official infected by the virus to date in Egypt, which has around 300 cases and 10 deaths.

