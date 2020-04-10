Entire Botswana Parliament Under Quarantine After Health Care Worker Test Positive for COVID-19

Botswana said the entire parliament, including the president and speaker, are under a 14-day mandatory quarantine Friday, a day after a health care worker at parliament tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

A government statement said the worker was among the seven new cases of coronavirus in the southern African nation, raising the national tally to 13.

President Eric Masisi had gone back to work in early April after a self-quarantine period following his trip to neighboring Namibia last month. He tested negative for COVID-19 on April 1.

Masisi has since declared a state of emergency with initiatives to control the spread of the virus, which claimed the life of one person.