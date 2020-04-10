Coronavirus Outbreak

Entire Botswana Parliament Under Quarantine After Health Care Worker Test Positive for COVID-19

By VOA News
April 10, 2020 12:53 AM
A pedestrian walks across an empty road, which usually experience heavy traffic in Gaborone on April 5, 2020 during the third…
A pedestrian walks across an empty road, which usually experiences heavy traffic, in Gaborone on April 5, 2020, the third day of the state of emergency in Botswana.

Botswana said the entire parliament, including the president and speaker, are under a 14-day mandatory quarantine Friday, a day after a health care worker at parliament tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

A government statement said the worker was among the seven new cases of coronavirus in the southern African nation, raising the national tally to 13.

President Eric Masisi had gone back to work in early April after a self-quarantine period following his trip to neighboring Namibia last month. He tested negative for COVID-19 on April 1.

Masisi has since declared a state of emergency with initiatives to control the spread of the virus, which claimed the life of one person.

Written By
VOA News

