EU Chief Calls for COVID-19 Vaccine Donors Conference 

EU Commission President Urusla von der Leyen Wednesday called for a donors' conference to be held May 4 to raise funds for the creation and global deployment of a vaccine against COVID-19.

Speaking during a video-link news conference in Brussels Von der Leyen called a vaccine the “collective best shot at beating the virus.

She said the conference would also raise funds for improving pandemic preparedness as well as accelerating work on diagnostics and treatments.

She said once there is a vaccine, then they will work on how best to deploy it all over the world.

Von der Leyen said the conference would be hosted in Brussels but would be conducted through online pledging.