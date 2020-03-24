Coronavirus Outbreak

EU Commission Warns of Increased Cybercrime During Coronavirus Crisis 

By VOA News
March 24, 2020 03:28 PM
President of European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, gives a press conference after EU leaders' video conference on COVID-19…
President of European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, gives a press conference at the European Council building in Brussels, on March 17, 2020.

The president of the European Commission is warning EU citizens to beware of on-line scams, particularly for counterfeit medical products and medicines during the coronavirus crisis. 

In a video message released Tuesday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said with more people working from home and spending time online, they have become more susceptible to cyber criminals, particularly those exploiting fears about the virus. 

She says European law-enforcement agencies have seized 4.4 million units of illicit pharmaceuticals in recent weeks, seven organized crime groups were dismantled, and 121 arrests were made. 

Von der Leyen said that 2,500 fake links, websites and social media profiles have also been taken down. She urged citizens to double check all websites they visit are maintained by a trusted entity.  

Von der Leyen said that if and when actual vaccines or other medicines are proven effective in treating the coronavirus, official government and public institutions will announce it. 

 

