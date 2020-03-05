Coronavirus Outbreak

EU Eyes Mobilization of Retired Medical Workers, Students to Fight Coronavirus

By Reuters
March 05, 2020 12:04 PM
FILE - An employee with face mask and gloves waits for the next patient, behind the door of a coronavirus diagnostic center in Duesseldorf, Germany, March 2, 2020.
FILE - An employee with face mask and gloves waits for the next patient, behind the door of a coronavirus diagnostic center in Duesseldorf, Germany, March 2, 2020.

BRUSSELS - European Union states are mulling radical measures to cope with the coronavirus outbreak, including the mobilization of retired health care workers and medical students to help hospitals handle growing numbers of patients, an EU official said on Thursday.

Will the epidemics in the continent "require in the future the mobilization of additional health care staff, for example by recalling retired healthcare workers or mobilizing medical students? These are questions that we are actively discussing," the EU Commission official said at a public hearing in the Committee of the Region, an EU body.

More than 4,000 cases have been so far detected across EU countries, the official said it was necessary to boost the supply of protective gear for the safety of healthcare workers.

He added that many EU countries are facing shortages.

EU health ministers are due to discuss the coronavirus outbreak at a meeting in Brussels on Friday.

Related Stories

A man wearing a face mask walks past the Bank of England in London, March 4, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Britain’s Coronavirus Strategy Sows Confusion
Chief medical officer tells lawmakers there is now a 'very slim to zero' chance of halting virus globally and in Britain
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Thu, 03/05/2020 - 10:40
A man wearing a mask walks away from the entrance of the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., near Seattle
Coronavirus Outbreak
How to Lower Coronavirus Anxiety
Here are some things you can do to keep emotions and other psychological factors in check
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 03/05/2020 - 07:09
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Special Section

Europe

Portugal's TAP Cancels 1,000 Flights in March-April as Coronavirus Hits Demand

A TAP Air Portugal airplane approaches for landing in Lisbon as the moon sets, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Armando…
Coronavirus Outbreak

EU Eyes Mobilization of Retired Medical Workers, Students to Fight Coronavirus

FILE - An employee with face mask and gloves waits for the next patient, behind the door of a coronavirus diagnostic center in Duesseldorf, Germany, March 2, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Britain’s Coronavirus Strategy Sows Confusion

A man wearing a face mask walks past the Bank of England in London, March 4, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

World Girds for Months of Trouble as Virus Pushes West

A MTA subway information ticker cautions riders on how to take preventive measures as concerns grow around COVID-19, March 3, 2020, in New York.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Seoul Tries ‘Social Distancing’ to Prevent Coronavirus Spread

People line up to buy face masks to protect themselves from the new coronavirus outside Nonghyup Hanaro Mart in Seoul, South…