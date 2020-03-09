Coronavirus Outbreak

EU Leaders Set to Hold Emergency Talks Over Coronavirus

By Reuters
March 09, 2020 08:59 AM
European Council President Charles Michel speaks at a news conference after the second day of the European Union leaders summit…
FILE - European Council President Charles Michel speaks at a news conference in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 21, 2020.

BRUSSELS - European Union leaders are set to hold a teleconference "shortly" to discuss a coordinated EU response to the coronavirus outbreak, the president of the European Council Charles Michel said on Monday.

"Following consultations I will hold a EUCO members conference call shortly on COVID-19 to coordinate EU efforts. We need to cooperate in order to protect the health of our citizens," Michel, who chairs EU summits, said on Twitter.

An EU official said the call was likely to take place on Tuesday.

 

 

