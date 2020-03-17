EU Shuts Its Borders to Foreign Visitors for 30 Days

The European Union is shutting its borders to foreign visitors for the next 30 days to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

With just one new case reported Tuesday in Wuhan, China, Europe -- especially Italy -- has become ground zero for the pandemic.

Of the global coronavirus death toll of nearly 7,500, one-third are in Italy. Spain and France have the second and third highest number of European cases. Residents in all three countries are under a mandatory lockdown.

In Italy, anyone out on the streets better have a good reason for being there or they will face a fine and jail.

Police officers control on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, March 17, 2020.

Belgium is also under a mandatory lockdown, and no one 70 or older is allowed outside in Serbia. The coronavirus is especially dangerous to the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.

Israelis have also been ordered to shelter-in-place, and Saudi Arabia has closed all mosques for daily prayers.

Brazil is reporting its first coronavirus death. President Jair Bolsonaro is reportedly being tested again after he ignored his own advice to avoid crowds and joined thousands at a pro-government march Sunday in Brasilia. Bolsonaro has been tested once and he said the results were negative.

In the U.S., all 50 states are now reporting at least one case. Until Tuesday, West Virginia was the only state not to have reported any cases. A case was confirmed in a resident of the state's eastern panhandle, bordering Maryland and Virginia and not far from Washington. But some residents said even before Tuesday they never believed their state to be virus-free.

A conductor waits for customers to embark a train at Grand Central Terminal in New York, March 17, 2020.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says he will decide by Thursday night whether to order shelter-in-place for the country's biggest and busiest city.

De Blasio has said he has no plans to place the city under quarantine but told New Yorkers to be prepared to stay indoors.

Some city officials were dismayed to find a number of bustling bars and restaurants last Saturday night despite appeals from health experts for social distancing – keeping at least 1.8 meters away from the nearest person.

Late Tuesday, the governors of two states – California and Kansas – announced that public schools may have to stay closed until the fall.

One Kansas state senator calls the move “asinine overreaching.”

The coronavirus has brought major changes by two U.S. icons.

For many people, nothing says America more than sitting down to a Big Mac and french fries under the golden arches. McDonald's is now banning all indoor dining and will only sell food to go.

Another symbol of America, Starbucks, also has declared its tables off limits. Customers must take their cups of coffee outside.

As of late Tuesday, there were more than 179,000 coronavirus cases and nearly 7,500 deaths, according to the World Health Organization.

