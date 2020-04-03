Coronavirus Outbreak

EU Suspends Taxes, Customs Duties on Medical Equipment

By VOA News
April 03, 2020 02:51 PM
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a media conference, detailing EU efforts to limit the economic…
FILE - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a news conference, detailing EU efforts to limit the economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, at EU headquarters in Brussels, April 2, 2020.

The European Commission said Friday that it was temporarily suspending taxes and duties on the import of medical equipment and protective wear from outside the European Union.

In a video statement, Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen said the commission recognized the needs of hospitals and health care workers and was making the move to ease pressure on prices for crucial equipment.

She gave the example of Italy, where customs duties of 12 percent and a value-added tax of 22 percent are levied on some face masks or protective garments imported from countries like China. The new cuts would lower prices by one-third.

Likewise, she said, an average 20 percent VAT on ventilators would be removed.

She said the tax and duty cuts would be applied retroactively to January 30 and be in place at least four months, longer if necessary.

Related Stories

People line up in the rain outside a supermarket after the Italian island of Sicily closed them on Sunday, as it tightens…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Mafia Gangs in Italy Poised to Profit from Coronavirus
Signs of social unrest are mounting in Italy's poorer south — and Mafia groups are poised to exploit it
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Fri, 04/03/2020 - 13:03
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Queen Elizabeth II talks with MI5 officers during a visit to the headquarters of MI5, which is the United…
Europe
Britain's Queen Elizabeth to Make Rare Address to Nation Over Coronavirus
The queen rarely addresses the nation directly apart from her traditional televised Christmas Day message
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 04/03/2020 - 13:09
A general view a temporary field hospital set at Ifema convention and exhibition of in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, April 2, 2020…
Europe
Europe's Hospitals Bow Under Weight of Coronavirus Crush
Italy, Spain and France surpassed 30,000 dead, over 56% of the world's death toll
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 04/03/2020 - 09:20
A medical staff looks through a door in an hospital Wednesday April 1, 2020 in Rennes, western France. France is evacuating 36…
Coronavirus Outbreak
France's Coronavirus Death Toll Jumps as Nursing Homes Included
A provisional tally showed the coronavirus had killed 884 people in nursing homes and other care facilities
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 04/02/2020 - 21:56
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

EU Suspends Taxes, Customs Duties on Medical Equipment

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a media conference, detailing EU efforts to limit the economic…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Russia Detains Activists Trying to Help Hospital Amid Virus

A medical worker sets up medical equipment in the Central Clinical Hospital "Russian Railways Medicine", redesigned to receive…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Cameroon Seizes Fake Coronavirus Drugs Sold by Scammers

(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 26, 2020, medical staff shows o at the IHU Mediterranee Infection Institute in…
East Asia Pacific

Vendors Return in Wuhan as China Prepares Virus Memorial

Residents wearing masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus line up to enter a supermarket in Wuhan in central…
Press Freedom

Hong Kong Government Reprimands Public Broadcaster for WHO Interview About Taiwan

FILE - A Chinese national flag flutters outside China's liaison office building in Hong Kong, Jan. 6, 2020.