Coronavirus Outbreak

European Leaders Assail Trump Over Unilateral Flight Ban

By Ken Bredemeier
March 12, 2020 07:23 AM
Travellers wearing protective masks stand at Delta Air Lines ticketing desk at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport.
Travellers wearing protective face masks stand at the Delta Air Lines ticketing desk inside Terminal 2E at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy, France, March 12, 2020.

WASHINGTON - Top European officials assailed U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday for unilaterally imposing a ban on most flights from the continent to the United States without consulting them first about his attempt to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

"The European Union disapproves of the fact that the U.S. decision to impose a travel ban was taken unilaterally and without consultation," Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, and Charles Michel, president of the European Council, said in a joint statement.

"The coronavirus is a global crisis, not limited to any continent and it requires cooperation rather than unilateral action," von der Leyen and Michel said. "The European Union is taking strong action to limit the spread of the virus."

Trump unveiled the travel ban in an address from the Oval Office in the White House Wednesday night, after in recent days suggesting that the coronavirus was far less a concern than the seasonal flu in the U.S.

The ban blocks flights from 26 countries Europe to the U.S. for 30 days starting at Friday midnight, while excepting flights from Britain and Ireland. It was not immediately clear what would prevent a passenger from flying into Britain or Ireland from a European country and then on to the U.S.  U.S. citizens are exempt from the restrictions.

All Americans returning from Europe will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival back in the U.S. to try to halt the spread of the coronavirus, Vice President Mike Pence told ABC's "Good Morning America" show.

People line up at the Delta Air Lines ticketing desk inside Terminal 2E at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy, after the U.S. banned travel from Europe, as France grapples with an outbreak of coronavirus disease, March 12, 2020.

Pence said there has been "irresponsible rhetoric" that may have downplayed the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic, but did not blame Trump.

"The American people should know that President Trump has no higher priority than the health and safety and well being of the people of this country," he said.

Pence said Trump had asked two private laboratories, Lab Corp. and Quest Diagnostics, to increase their production of coronavirus test kits, even though the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has yet to approve their use. The U.S. has lagged far behind other countries in testing people who think they might have contracted the virus.

“We essentially want to stop the flow of people bringing the coronavirus here, but then continuing to surge resources” to U.S. states most impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, Pence said.

"As we watched the epicenter of the coronavirus shift from China to Europe, the president thought it was proper for us to impose a 30-day suspension on all travel from continental Europe," Pence said.

"'The reality is just two weeks ago in Italy there were less than 500 (cases) now there's 12,000," he said.

The U.S. has totaled more than 1,300 coronavirus cases with 38 deaths.

But he said, "When we looked (Wednesday), 30 of the 35 states (with coronavirus cases) could be traced to contact to Europe."

'We want to stop the flow of people bringing the coronavirus here, but also surge resources in California, Washington and New York where we've seen the spread - it's a combination of efforts," the vice president said.

 

Related Stories

President Donald Trump speaks in an address to the nation from the Oval Office at the White House about the coronavirus.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Trump Suspends Europe Travel, Announces New Economic Measures
US president stops short of declaring national emergency as WHO declares pandemic and US stocks enter bear market
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Wed, 03/11/2020 - 18:17
FILE - Vice President Mike Pence, flanked by administration officials, including Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar (L), speaks about the coronavirus outbreak, in the briefing room of the White House in Washington, March, 9, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Pence Defends Europe Travel Curbs as More US Coronavirus Cases Expected
The US vice president said thousands more COVID-19 cases were expected in the United States, and that clamping down on European travelers was just part of the administration's strategy as US cases swell
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 03/12/2020 - 08:37
Two men wait at a bus stop with a screen displaying a symbol photo of the novel coronavirus in Berlin, Germany, March 12, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
'Worst Yet to Come,' WHO Chief Warns About Coronavirus Pandemic
World Health Organization chief says he is 'deeply concerned' both by alarming levels of spread and severity, and by alarming levels of inaction
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 03/12/2020 - 01:16
Workers from a Servpro disaster recovery team wearing protective suits and respirators are given supplies as they line up…
Coronavirus Outbreak
What Happens if US Declares a Coronavirus National Emergency
More than 30 national emergency declarations made over the past four decades remain in effect in the US
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Thu, 03/12/2020 - 00:40
Ken Bredemeier
Written By
Ken Bredemeier

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

'Quiet Place 2' Delayed, as Hollywood Braces for Shut Down

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attend the world premiere of Paramount Pictures' "A Quiet Place Part II" at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall, March 8, 2020, in New York.
Coronavirus Outbreak

US Capitol Closing to Public Until April Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

A smaller number of tourists visit the Capitol Visitors Center on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 12, 2020. Congress is shutting the Capitol to the public until April in reaction to the spread of the coronavirus, officials announced Thursday.
Coronavirus Outbreak

White House Tours Suspended, Capitol to Close to Public

A smaller number of tourists visit the Capitol Visitors Center on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 12, 2020…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Patient Zero: Gobert's Health Scare Shuts Down NBA for Now

Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) knocks the ball from Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) as he drives to the basket in the second half during an NBA basketball game, March 9, 2020, in Salt Lake City.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Philippine President Imposes Travel Limits, Quarantines

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte undergoes testing for COVID-19 at the Malacanang Palace, Manila, Philippine officials say Duterte is being tested for the new virus after meeting with Cabinet officials who were exposed to infected people.