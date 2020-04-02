Former US Federal Judge Duffy Dies From Coronavirus 

Former U.S. federal judge Kevin Thomas Duffy, 87, has died from the coronavirus.

Duffy presided over major cases involving organized crime and terrorism during his time on the bench.

His cases included the trial of those responsible for the 1993 bombing at the World Trade Center in New York City that killed six people and injured more than 1,000, as well as an aborted plot to blow up planes over the Pacific Ocean.

He was nominated to the federal bench in 1972 by former U.S. President Richard Nixon and retired in 2016.