Germany Flies Hundreds of Tourists Out of Nepal

A Qatar Airways charter flight arranged by the German government has picked up hundreds of tourists stranded in Nepal as the country went on lockdown at the beginning of this week.

The tourists, who were mostly German nationals or had some connection to the country, flew out of Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport on Friday, a Nepalese immigration official said.

The airport in Nepal’s capital reopened for the flight, which was designated to pick up the tourists and did not bring any passengers to the country.

The government ordered a countrywide lockdown that included halting all flights and road travel as a prophylactic measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Businesses and government offices were also closed.

Up to 10,000 tourists were stranded in Nepal as result of shutdown.

Nepal has confirmed only three cases of the coronavirus, including one person who has recovered.