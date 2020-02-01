Global Spread of Coronavirus: Where Is It? 

A virus similar to the SARS pathogen has killed 259 people in China and spread around the world since emerging in a market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

On Saturday, China's National Health Commission said nearly 12,000 people had been infected by the novel coronavirus.

Outside mainland China, there have been more than 100 infections reported in more than 20 countries.

The World Health Organization has declared an international emergency over the outbreak.

Here are the places that have confirmed cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus:

CHINA

As of Saturday, 11,791 people have been infected across China, the majority in and around Wuhan.

Most of the 259 who have died were in that region, but officials have confirmed multiple deaths elsewhere, including in Beijing.

AUSTRALIA

Twelve patients have been confirmed in Australia. Most of them arrived in the country from Wuhan or Hubei province.

CAMBODIA

Cambodia's health ministry has so far reported one case, a 60-year-old man who arrived from Wuhan.

HONG KONG

Fourteen people are known to have the disease.

INDIA

Officials confirmed the first case in Kerala, southern India, on Thursday. The woman, a student at Wuhan University, was isolated at a hospital.

JAPAN

Japan's health ministry reported three new cases on Saturday, bringing the number of infections in the country to 20, including two cases of human-to-human transmission.

The new cases were three people who returned from Wuhan on government-chartered flights.

MACAU

Macau, a gambling hub popular with Chinese mainland tourists, has confirmed seven cases.

MALAYSIA

Malaysia has confirmed eight cases, all Chinese nationals.

NEPAL

Nepal has reported one case so far: a man who arrived from Wuhan.

THE PHILIPPINES

the Philippines reported its first case of the virus on Thursday, a 38-year-old woman who arrived from Wuhan and is no longer showing symptoms.

SINGAPORE

Singapore on Saturday announced two new infections, bringing the city-state's total to 18.

SOUTH KOREA

South Korea on Saturday confirmed one more case of the virus, a 49-year-old Chinese man who worked as a tour guide in Japan. He arrived in South Korea from Japan on January 19, authorities said.

The latest case took the total in the country to 12.

SRI LANKA

Sri Lanka has confirmed one case, a 43-year-old Chinese tourist from Hubei province.

TAIWAN

Taiwan has uncovered 10 cases so far, including two female Chinese nationals in their 70s who arrived in the country as part of a tour group.

THAILAND

Thailand has announced 19 confirmed infections.

VIETNAM

Vietnam reported one more case on Saturday, taking the total in the country to six. State media said the latest case was a 25-year-old hotel receptionist in central Khanh Hoa province.

CANADA

Canada has confirmed four cases.

UNITED STATES

The United States has confirmed seven cases: three in California, two in Illinois, one in Arizona and one in Washington state,

BRITAIN

British health officials on Friday announced that two people had tested positive for the virus, the country's first confirmed cases.

FINLAND

A tourist from Wuhan tested positive for the virus on Wednesday and was being treated in isolation in a hospital, officials said.

FRANCE

There are six known cases in France, the first European country to be affected.

GERMANY

Germany now has seven confirmed cases.

ITALY

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced the first two cases in his country on Thursday — two Chinese tourists who recently arrived in Italy.

RUSSIA

Russia said Friday that two Chinese citizens had tested positive in the country's first cases.

SWEDEN

Sweden on Friday announced its first case, a woman whose nationality has not been revealed.

SPAIN

Spain reported its first case late on Friday in a man on the island of La Gomera in the Canaries. He was one of five people isolated after coming into contact with a German man with the illness.

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

UAE health officials have confirmed a Chinese family of four tested positive for the virus after arriving from Wuhan.