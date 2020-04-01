Coronavirus Outbreak

Goats Invade Welsh Town Locked Down by Coronavirus

By VOA News
April 01, 2020 09:49 AM
A herd of goats is seen in Llandudno as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Llandudno, Wales, Britain, March 31, 2020.
A herd of goats is seen in Llandudno as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Llandudno, Wales, Britain, March 31, 2020.

With its street’s emptied by a nationwide coronavirus lockdown, the scenic, seaside Welsh town of Llandudno has been taken over by a herd of mountain goats.

The goats' usual habitat is the nearby scenic Great Orme Park regional park just outside of town, but locals speculate the empty streets of the usually busy tourist town drew the goats in.

A video producer for the Manchester Evening News who lives in Llandudno, Andrew Stewart, has been posting videos of the goats on social media where they have received thousands of views. 

Other British media have likewise posted online pictures of the goats roaming the streets, grazing on hedges and lounging in city parks.

 

VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Spain Confirms 100,000 Coronavirus Cases; US Braces for Huge Death Toll

An ambulance worker arrives with a patient at the 12 de Octubre Hospital, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Madrid, Spain, March 31, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Goats Invade Welsh Town Locked Down by Coronavirus

A herd of goats is seen in Llandudno as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Llandudno, Wales, Britain, March 31, 2020.
USA

Puerto Rico Shutters Police Stations Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

A woman wears a face mask and gloves at the gas station during a government ordered quarantine aimed at curbing the spread of…
Coronavirus Outbreak

In South Korea, Baseball Brings Hopes for Normalcy

A worker wearing protective gears disinfects as a precaution against the new coronavirus at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul
Coronavirus Outbreak

UN General Assembly to Decide on Rival COVID-19 Resolutions

FILE - Flags fly outside the United Nations headquarters in New York.