Goats Invade Welsh Town Locked Down by Coronavirus

With its street’s emptied by a nationwide coronavirus lockdown, the scenic, seaside Welsh town of Llandudno has been taken over by a herd of mountain goats.

The goats' usual habitat is the nearby scenic Great Orme Park regional park just outside of town, but locals speculate the empty streets of the usually busy tourist town drew the goats in.

A video producer for the Manchester Evening News who lives in Llandudno, Andrew Stewart, has been posting videos of the goats on social media where they have received thousands of views.

Other British media have likewise posted online pictures of the goats roaming the streets, grazing on hedges and lounging in city parks.