Coronavirus Outbreak

Haiti’s First Suspected Coronavirus Case Tests Negative

By VOA News
March 14, 2020 03:58 PM
Jude Édouard Pierre, leader of the National Federation of Haitian Mayors, talks to reporters in Port-au-Prince, March 13, 2020. (Matiado Vilme/VOA)
Jude Edouard Pierre, leader of the National Federation of Haitian Mayors, talks to reporters in Port-au-Prince, March 13, 2020. His group is launching a national coronavirus public awareness campaign. (Matiado Vilme/VOA)

WASHINGTON / PORT-AU-PRINCE - Haiti’s first suspected coronavirus case has tested negative, the country's new prime minister says.

Joseph Jouthe held a news conference Friday at his official residence along with the director general of the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Laure Adrien, to try to calm citizens anxious about the country’s potential first case of the deadly infection.

The health official described the tested patient as a female foreigner who had returned to Haiti after traveling to her native country, where coronavirus has spread. The woman was experiencing symptoms, which prompted concern and led to tests administered at the national laboratory in Port-au-Prince. The tests came back negative, officials said.   No further details about the patient were given. 

Cause for concern 

The prime minister also addressed a case that sparked rumors and fear among residents of the capital, regarding a group of 16 people who arrived in Haiti on Wednesday by bus from the Dominican Republic.   Minister of Public Health Marie Greta Roy Clement told VOA that the neighboring country had nine confirmed cases of the virus.

Haitian officials quarantined the bus passengers Wednesday in the neighborhood of Tabarre, after one bus passenger died before crossing the border into Haiti. Prior the death, officials said, the person exhibited coronavirus-like symptoms such as fever and coughing.   The remaining passengers were tested for the virus, and results of those lab test results were still pending. 

A passenger wears gloves to use his phone while waiting to board a flight at Toussaint Louverture International Airport, March 14, 2020, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. As of Saturday, there were no reported cases of COVID-19 in Haiti.

Awareness campaign

Meanwhile, mayors belonging to the Federation of National Mayors (FENAHM), who represent Haiti’s 10 departments, are launching a national coronavirus public awareness campaign.

“Previous governments never made public health a priority. That’s why we don’t have adequate infrastructure to confront this virus,” FENAHM leader Jude Edouard Pierre told reporters. “So we want to help the government inform the public and we are starting today [Friday] in 146 communities nationwide.”

Pierre said they were working with the health ministry to roll out the program and were asking the government to announce broad measures that would help the nation face the pandemic.  He said officials must identify all local enterprises that sell or produce masks, gloves, hand sanitizers and oxygen; make them available to those who need them; and keep them off the black market.

“We are asking the government to act quickly to announce the names of companies operating in this sector and tell us which measures it is taking to prevent profiteering, which we have seen happen in other countries.  Black market sales have already begun here in Haiti,” Pierre said.

He also discussed future school closures and stockpiling of food items to make sure those who are quarantined have adequate sustenance should that become necessary.

“If we get hit with this virus — we are a small country. We don’t have adequate health facilities. We can expect big problems,” he said.

Cayman Islands death 

Elsewhere in the Caribbean, the Cayman Islands announced its first coronavirus death Saturday.

According to health officials, a 68-year-old Italian patient died early Saturday morning at a health facility in Health City.  He was transported into the country from a cruise ship on which he was a passenger on February 29 for critical cardiac care.  

The man originally had no COVID-19 symptoms, according to officials, but after six days he began to show flu-like symptoms and tested positive for the disease.

Yves Manuel Matiado Vilme contributed to this report.

Related Stories

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference about the coronavirus in the James Brady Briefing Room at the White House, March 14, 2020, in Washington.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Trump Takes Coronavirus Test, Extends Travel Ban to Britain, Ireland
President tells reporters he took the test Friday night, expects the results in 'a day or two days'
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 03/14/2020 - 13:38
Firefighters disinfect a square against the coronavirus, in western Tehran, Iran, March 13, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Iran Coronavirus Death Toll Passes 600, Syria Shuts Schools
Tehran says the outbreak has killed another 97 people, pushing the total number of fatalities in the country to 611
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 03/14/2020 - 09:48
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference on the coronavirus, in the Rose Garden at the White House, March 13, 2020, in Washington.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronavirus Pandemic Prompts US National Emergency
House passes coronavirus aid bill
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Sat, 03/14/2020 - 04:00
Building Coronavirus Safety Net for the Most Vulnerable
Coronavirus Outbreak
Building Coronavirus Safety Net for the Most Vulnerable
Free clinics and homeless shelters drawing up plans to battle outbreak
Eunjung Cho
By Eunjung Cho
Sat, 03/14/2020 - 02:20
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Haiti’s First Suspected Coronavirus Case Tests Negative

Jude Édouard Pierre, leader of the National Federation of Haitian Mayors, talks to reporters in Port-au-Prince, March 13, 2020. (Matiado Vilme/VOA)
Coronavirus Outbreak

Trump Takes Coronavirus Test, Extends Travel Ban to Britain, Ireland

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference about the coronavirus in the James Brady Briefing Room at the White House, March 14, 2020, in Washington.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Spain Follows Italy Into Lockdown as Virus Cases Soar

An billboard advising people to be responsible and stay home is seen at the almost empty Preciados Street, due to the coronavirus outbreak, in central Madrid, Spain, March 14, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Iran Coronavirus Death Toll Passes 600, Syria Shuts Schools

Firefighters disinfect a square against the coronavirus, in western Tehran, Iran, March 13, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Will India's Namaste Greeting Go Global Amid Coronavirus Outbreak?

FILE - India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds up his hands in a "namaste," a traditional Indian greeting, as he arrives for an official visit to Britain, in London, Nov. 12, 2015.