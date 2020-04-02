Coronavirus Outbreak

Half of Humanity in Virus Confinement 

By Agence France-Presse
April 02, 2020 12:19 PM
Residents wave from their balcony as they attend a concert by artists from the Kecioren municipality conservatory performing…
FILE - Residents wave from their balcony as they attend a concert by artists from the Kecioren municipality conservatory performing from the roof of a bus on April 2, 2020, in Ankara, as the country is under lockdown.

More than 3.9 billion people, or half of the world's population, are now being called on to remain in their homes to combat COVID-19, according to an AFP tally on Thursday.   

The measures — which include compulsory or recommended confinement, curfews and quarantines — are in place in more than 90 countries and territories. The introduction of a curfew in Thailand, which takes effect on Friday, pushed the number past half of the global population of 7.8 billion.   

Some 2.78 billion residents of 49 countries and territories are currently subject to obligatory confinement at home.   

A medical staffer looks through the window of a medicalized TGV high-speed train at the Gare d'Austerlitz train station in Paris, France, before its departure to evacuate patients infected with COVID-19 to other hospitals in the Brittany region.

In Europe, the likes of Britain, France, Italy and Spain are under restrictions. In Asia, similar rules apply to India, Nepal and Sri Lanka among others. Large parts of the US are under some kind of lockdown and even relatively isolated New Zealand has not been spared.   

Although COVID-19 arrived in Africa later than other regions, countries as distant as Morocco and South Africa have begun to take action.   

Eritrea joined the list on Thursday, ordering its citizens to remain in their homes for 21 days,    

In most places, people are still able to get out of the house to make vital purchases, such as food or medicine or to go to work, though residents are encouraged to work from home if possible.   

FILE - Indian medical officers inspect a quarantine center at the Sarusojai sports complex in Gauhati, India, March 31, 2020.

In at least 10 other countries, totaling 600 million people, governments are urging residents to stay at home, but without introducing any coercive measures such as fines or arrests.   

This is the case in Germany, Canada, Mexico and Iran among others.   

At least 26 other nations or territories, accounting for some 500 million inhabitants, have introduced curfews, obliging people to stay at home throughout the evening and night. This method is much used in African countries including Kenya, Egypt and Mali and Latin American nations including Chile, Panama and Puerto Rico.   

In at least seven countries, the governments have focused on the main population centers. Bans are now in place on anyone leaving or entering the Saudi Arabian cities of Riyadh, Medina and Mecca. Finland has introduced similar rules for Helsinki and DR Congo for Kinshasa. These restrictions cover over 30 million residents. 

 

Related Stories

The Empire State building is seen in the distance from an empty street, Thursday, April 2, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New…
Economy & Business
Stuck at Home and Jobless, Americans Confront Growing Costs of Coronavirus 
Initial jobless claims rocketed as stay-at-home orders to stop the spread of the pandemic — now affecting more than 80 percent of Americans in 39 states — have forced large and small businesses to curtail output or shut altogether   
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 04/02/2020 - 10:39
People queue in their cars at an NHS drive through coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility in the car park of Ikea in…
Europe
Under Pressure, British PM Vows 'Massive' Increase in Coronavirus Tests
Britain initially took a restrained approach to the outbreak but changed tack after modeling showed a quarter of a million people in the country could die
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 04/02/2020 - 08:30
This still image taken from a live stream provided by Office of Mayor Eric Garcetti shows Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti displaying…
Coronavirus Outbreak
LA Mayor Urges Mask Use as US Coronavirus Toll Tops 5,000
World health officials concerned about rapid spread of virus with global confirmed cases nearing 1 million 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 04/02/2020 - 04:20
AFP logo
Written By
Agence France-Presse

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Next Few Weeks Critical in Africa's COVID-19 Fight, Experts Say

A billboard is installed on an apartment building in Cape Town, South Africa, March 25, 2020, calling on people to stay indoors to fight the spread of the new coronavirus.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Iran Parliament Speaker Tests Positive for COVID-19 

(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 17, 2020, Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani gives a press conference at the…
US Politics

Democrats Delay Presidential Convention Until August, Citing Coronavirus

Democratic presidential hopefuls former US vice president Joe Biden (L) and Senator Bernie Sanders greet each other with a safe…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Half of Humanity in Virus Confinement 

Residents wave from their balcony as they attend a concert by artists from the Kecioren municipality conservatory performing…
Europe

Language Barriers Limit Access to Coronavirus News for Some European Migrants

Migrants walk to reach Pazarakule border gate, Edirne, Turkey, at the Turkish-Greek border on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Turkey's…