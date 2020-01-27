Health: Coronavirus Prevention Tips

Prevention and treatment of the new coronavirus

There is currently no vaccine to prevent infection. The best way to do so is to avoid exposure to this virus. The CDC recommends the following every day preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

For travelers

Travelers to China should:

Avoid non-essential travel to Hubei, including the province's capital, Wuhan.

Avoid contact with sick people.

Discuss travel to China with their health care provider. Older adults and travelers with underlying health issues may be at risk for more severe disease.

Avoid animals (alive or dead), animal markets, and products that come from animals (such as uncooked meat).

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

If you traveled to China recently and feel sick with fever or a cough or have difficulty breathing, you should:

Seek medical care right away. Before you go to a doctor’s office or emergency room, call ahead and tell them about your recent travel and symptoms.

Avoid contact with others.

Do not travel while sick.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Treatment

There is no specific antiviral treatment recommended for 2019-nCoV infection. People who are infected should receive supportive care to help relieve symptoms. For severe cases, treatment should include care to support vital organ functions.

People who think they may have been exposed to the virus should contact their health care provider immediately.

To learn more about the 2019-nCoV virus, visit the CDC's Frequently Asked Questions page.