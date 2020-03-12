Coronavirus Outbreak

Here's How US Ban Will Affect Travelers

By Aline Barros
March 12, 2020 09:52 PM
Travelers wait to be informed in the departure hall at the KLM Service Desk, as the travel ban for European countries announced…
Travelers wait to be informed at the KLM Service Desk, regarding the U.S. travel ban for some European countries, in Schiphol, Netherlands, March 12, 2020.

The Trump administration will be suspending travel from 26 European countries for 30 days, beginning Friday at midnight, in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Vice President Mike Pence said Americans returning from Europe would need to self-quarantine for 14 days upon their return.

The ban encompasses the nations that make up the Schengen area, a border-free-travel zone. Britain and Ireland are not part of the Schengen area.

Who will be affected by the U.S. travel ban?

The Department of Homeland Security said the order suspends the entry of most foreign nationals who have been in certain European countries at any point during the 14 days before their scheduled arrival in the United States.

Which countries are banned under the president’s proclamation?

Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

Why was Britain left out of the ban?

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a speech Wednesday that he excluded Britain from his travel restrictions because it was doing a "good job" in fighting the coronavirus.

However, he blamed some European Union countries and said they failed to take the same precautions and restrict travel from China and other hot spots.

“As a result, a large number of new clusters in the United States were seeded by travelers from Europe,” Trump said.

Who is exempted under the ban?

It does not apply to U.S. citizens, legal permanent residents, (generally) immediate family members of U.S. citizens, people invited to the U.S. for specific purposes, air and sea crew members, foreign diplomats, and those who do not pose a significant risk and should be let in for reasons of public interest.

How effective will this ban be?

Sarah Pierce, a policy analyst with the Migration Policy Institute in Washington, told VOA the country is in the community spread stage of the pandemic. Pouring resources into executing a travel ban right now “is misguided at best,” she said.

“Even if we were at more of a containment stage, we live in a globalized world. It's unfeasible for us to execute real travel bans because we have U.S. citizens who are constantly traveling all over the globe. And we legally have to let them back into the United States, no matter where they've been,” Pierce said.

In a statement, though, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad F. Wolf said, "The actions President Trump is taking to deny entry to foreign nationals who have been in affected areas will keep Americans safe and save American lives."
"While these new travel restrictions will be disruptive to some travelers, this decisive action is needed to protect the American public from further exposure to the potentially deadly coronavirus,” Wolf said.

What happened in the outbreak's early days?

In the early days of the coronavirus outbreak, the United States imposed restrictions on other places. Noncitizens coming from China and Iran were not allowed to enter the country. U.S. citizens who had been in China could enter the country, but their flights were directed to specific U.S. airports and they were required to undergo enhanced screening. They were subject to quarantine if they showed signs of the virus.

Related Stories

People wait to check in to a flight to Chicago at the United Airlines counter in the main terminal of Brussels International…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Europe Criticizes US Coronavirus Travel Ban as Financial Markets Plummet
Trump announcement triggers confusion, chaos in European airports
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Thu, 03/12/2020 - 17:18
A health official of an emergency rescue service checks the body temperature of a government employee in Peshawar, Pakistan, March 12, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Pakistan Links Some of Its 21 Coronavirus Cases to Syria
Syrian officials reportedly have denied the presence of the virus in Syria
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Thu, 03/12/2020 - 14:40
FILE - This handout photograph released by UEFA March 10, 2020, shows Valencia CF and Atalanta players competing for the ball in a stadium without spectators due to coronacirus fears, at Estadio Mestalla, in Valencia, Spain.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronavirus Severely Impacts Sporting Events Across the Globe
Trump suggests Tokyo Olympics be delayed, but Japan says no
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Thu, 03/12/2020 - 14:57
A woman sanitises her hands while undergoing screening at an entrance to the Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg, Wednesday, March 11, 2020 where anyone entering or exiting is required to do as a precaution against the new coronavirus.
Coronavirus Outbreak
South Africa Sees First Local Coronavirus Transmission
Transmission comes on week after first case was detected; total number of confirmed cases in country now at 17
Anita Powell
By Anita Powell
Thu, 03/12/2020 - 15:00
Aline Barros
Written By
Aline Barros
Immigration Reporter for VOA News

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 Fears Prompt Cancellation of Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix

Formula One F1 - Australian Grand Prix - Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne, Australia - March 13, 2020 Formula One…
Coronavirus Outbreak

US Hospitals Get Ready for COVID-19   

Economy & Business

Asian Markets Plunge Friday, After Wall Street’s Worst Day in 30 Years

Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea,…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Conspiracy Theories, Misinformation Abound as Haitians Brace for Coronavirus

A Public Health Ministry nurse measures the temperature of a passenger arriving from France, at the Toussaint Louverture airport
Coronavirus Outbreak

More Testing, Not Travel Bans, Will Curb Pandemic Experts Say

Nurses demonstrate taking a sample for a coronavirus test at the infection station of the university hospital in Essen, Germany