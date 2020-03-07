Coronavirus Outbreak

House of Representatives, Federal Agencies Prepare to Telework

By VOA News
March 07, 2020 02:52 AM
The United States Capitol building is seen in this general view, March 11, 2019, in Washington.
FILE - The United States Capitol building is seen in this general view, March 11, 2019, in Washington.

The U.S. House of Representatives is preparing for the possibility congressional staff members may have to telework because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The preparations are being launched "in light of the unique and unusual circumstances presented by the coronavirus."

U.S. financial regulators are also preparing contingency plans, as there are COVID-19 cases in suburban Washington, New York, San Francisco and New Jersey, all places where regulatory agencies such as the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and banking regulators have offices.

The Reuters news agency reports the financial watchdogs are allowing more telework, limiting travel and canceling conferences.

Written By
VOA News

