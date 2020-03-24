Coronavirus Outbreak

IMF Warns of Economic Calamity in Middle East from Coronavirus Pandemic 

By VOA News
March 24, 2020 08:46 AM
FILE - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen at the IMF headquarters building during the 2013 Spring Meeting of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington.
FILE - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen at the IMF headquarters building during the 2013 Spring Meeting of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington.

The International Monetary Fund is urging governments in the Middle East to take immediate action to blunt a likely economic setback that could arise from the novel coronavirus pandemic. 

Jihad Azour, the IMF’s regional director for the Middle East and Central Asia, said in a report Tuesday that the pandemic “has become the largest near-term challenge to the region.” 

Azour said the rapid spread of COVID-19, coupled with the lowering of crude oil prices due to the price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, will deal a severe blow to economic activity in the region, especially in the tourism and hospitality fields, bringing with it rising joblessness and falling wages.  

The IMF says war-torn countries such as Iraq, Sudan and Yemen will be especially vulnerable to the coronavirus pandemic. 

 

 

 

Related Stories

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump attends the coronavirus response daily briefing with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at…
Coronavirus Outbreak
US Fingers Iran for Exporting COVID-19
Top officials say Tehran is an "accomplice" in untold deaths after aiding the spread of the coronavirus through negligence and malign activity
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Mon, 03/23/2020 - 23:45
The streets of the Jordanian capital are seen empty after the start of a nationwide curfew, amid concerns over the coronavirus spread, in Amman, Jordan March 21, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Jordan Goes on Coronavirus Lockdown as Iran's Death Toll Mounts
Air raid sirens echoed across Amman to mark the start of a three-day curfew; Iran death toll now stands at 1,556 amid 20,610 confirmed cases
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 03/21/2020 - 09:48
Members of firefighters wear protective face masks, amid fear of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as they disinfect the streets,…
Extremism Watch
Could Iran’s IRGC Help Spread Coronavirus in Mideast?
Iran, the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the Middle East, reported the first case in the country February 19 in the shrine city of Qom, nearly 140 kilometers south of the capital, Tehran
Sirwan Kajjo
By Sirwan Kajjo
Sun, 03/22/2020 - 18:17
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Baker Orders Non-essential Businesses Closed; 4 More Deaths

A billboard on the Paramount Theatre offers support to passers-by to observe social distancing, Monday, March 23, 2020, in…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Australian States Close Borders as COVID-19 Threat Intensifies 

A lone tourist poses for a photo in Circular Quay in Sydney, Australia, March 20, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

IMF Warns of Economic Calamity in Middle East from Coronavirus Pandemic 

FILE - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen at the IMF headquarters building during the 2013 Spring Meeting of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington.
Europe

Bodies On Ice Rink as Spain Sees Record Infections, Deaths

Member of Military Emergency Unit walk with special equipment to disinfect areas to prevent the spread of the coronavirus,…
Immigration

Mexican Man Dies in ICE Custody; 10th Since October

A Border Patrol agent wait to show reporters an immigration holding facility, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in El Paso, Texas. The…