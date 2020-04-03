Coronavirus Outbreak

Infectious Disease Expert Anthony Fauci Immortalized With Bobblehead

By VOA News
April 03, 2020 09:23 AM
FILE - Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is seen at the White House, in Washington, April 1, 2020. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is creating a bobblehead of Fauci.
The director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Health, Anthony Fauci, considered by many to the be the face of the U.S. battle against the coronavirus, will be immortalized Friday with his own bobblehead figurine.

The bobblehead figures are being created and marketed by the the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. They will sell for $25 with $5 from each sale going to the American Hospital Association and its “100 Million Mask Challenge,” an effort to raise money for sorely needed surgical masks across the country.

Bobblehead Hall of Fame CEO Phil Sklar says the organization had received a lot of requests for a Fauci bobblehead figurine and says they saw it as an opportunity to raise money for a good cause.

The figurine features Fauci in a suit standing on a base with, of course, a head mounted on a spring so it “bobbles” when moved.  Sklar said the Fauci figurine is raising its hand in a gesture to suggest the need to “flatten the curve” and lower the spread of the coronavirus.

Fauci is a prominent member of U.S. President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force. He has been in his position, as part of the National Institutes of Health, since 1984 and has advised six presidents on national health issues.
 

VOA News

