The Infodemic: Is Chloroquine a Coronavirus 'Game Changer'?

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: "HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE & AZITHROMYCIN, taken together, have a real chance to be one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine" -- President Donald Trump via Twitter, March 21

Verdict: Disputed

Read the full story: "Why does Trump call an 86-year-old unproven drug a game-changer against coronavirus?" Washington Post, April 6

Social Media Disinfo​

Charles Lieber

Circulating on social media: The claim that a Harvard professor charged with lying about receiving secret Chinese government payments was in fact arrested for creating the cornoavirus.

Verdict: False

Read the full story: "No Link Between Harvard Scientist Charles Lieber and Coronavirus," FactCheck.org​

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

A small trial finds that hydroxychloroquine is not effective for treating coronavirus

[A] study just published in a French medical journal provides new evidence that hydroxychloroquine does not appear to help the immune system clear the coronavirus from the body.

-- The Conversation, April 3 ​