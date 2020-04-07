Coronavirus Outbreak

The Infodemic: Is Chloroquine a Coronavirus 'Game Changer'?

By Polygraph
April 07, 2020 03:00 PM
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Washington…
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

 

Claim: "HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE & AZITHROMYCIN, taken together, have a real chance to be one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine" -- President Donald Trump via Twitter, March 21

Verdict: Disputed

Read the full story: "Why does Trump call an 86-year-old unproven drug a game-changer against coronavirus?" Washington Post, April 6

 

Social Media Disinfo​

Charles Lieber

Charles Lieber

Circulating on social media: The claim that a Harvard professor charged with lying about receiving secret Chinese government payments was in fact arrested for creating the cornoavirus.

Verdict: False

Read the full story: "No Link Between Harvard Scientist Charles Lieber and Coronavirus," FactCheck.org​

 

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

A small trial finds that hydroxychloroquine is not effective for treating coronavirus
[A] study just published in a French medical journal provides new evidence that hydroxychloroquine does not appear to help the immune system clear the coronavirus from the body.
-- The Conversation, April 3 ​

Polygraph.info
Written By
Polygraph

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Zimbabwe's Government Says Herbal Treatment OK for COVID-19

A health worker screens and sanitises visitors to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outside a hospital in…
Coronavirus Outbreak

82,000 COVID-19 Deaths Projected in US by Early August

Healthcare workers wheel the bodies of deceased people outside the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, April 6, 2020.
US Politics

Trump Sidelines Watchdog Tapped for Virus Rescue Oversight

Glenn Fine, Acting Inspector General, U.S. Department Of Defense, testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Dec. 6, 2017.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Trump Aide Warned Early on of Deadly US Coronavirus Outbreak

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro speaks during an interview at the White House, Monday, April 6, 2020, in Washington. …
Economy & Business

165 VIPs Urge 20 Economic Powers for Billions for COVID-19

Biohazard warning signs are placed on the coffins of people who died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a mortuary near the city of Charleroi, Belgium.