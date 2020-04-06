Coronavirus Outbreak

The Infodemic: Did President Trump Inherit an 'Empty Shelf' of Emergency Medical Supplies?

By Polygraph
April 06, 2020 01:00 PM
US President Donald Trump speaks during a Coronavirus Task Force press briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House in…
President Trump speaks during a Coronavirus Task Force press briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House, March 30, 2020.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Claim: President Donald Trump has said that the government's stockpile of emergency medical supplies he inherited from his predecessor was an “empty shelf.”

Verdict: False

Read the full story: FactCheck.org

 

Godirect.gov

Godirect.gov

Circulating on social media: A post claiming you can track your coronavirus economic stimulus check from the U.S. government by calling a toll-free telephone number..

Verdict: False

Read the full story: "False claim: Hotline to check status of stimulus check" -- Reuters

 

A small trial finds that hydroxychloroquine is not effective for treating coronavirus
[A] study just published in a French medical journal provides new evidence that hydroxychloroquine does not appear to help the immune system clear the coronavirus from the body.
-- The Conversation, April 3 ​

