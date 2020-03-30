The Infodemic: Does Sunlight Kill the Coronavirus?

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: Sunlight kills the new coronavirus.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: USA Today
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: Turning Point USA says Nevada's governor has banned the use of an anti-malaria drug that might help cure coronavirus.
Verdict: Mostly False
Read the full story: "Conservative group's meme distorts Nevada’s chloroquine restrictions" -- PolitiFact