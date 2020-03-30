Coronavirus Outbreak

The Infodemic: Does Sunlight Kill the Coronavirus?

By Polygraph
March 30, 2020 01:00 PM
WHO infographic on sunlight and COVID-19
Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm.

Claim: Sunlight kills the new coronavirus.

Verdict: False



(Screenshot from Facebook)


(Screenshot from Facebook)

Circulating on social media: Turning Point USA says Nevada's governor has banned the use of an anti-malaria drug that might help cure coronavirus.​

Verdict: Mostly False



