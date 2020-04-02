Coronavirus Outbreak

The Infodemic: US as Origin of COVID-19 Popular Claim of Virus Disinformation

By Polygraph
April 02, 2020 03:21 PM
"Comparing the [disinformation] cases on the coronavirus published between January 22 and March 25 with the caseload from this week alone, it appears that the anti-American vibe is still going strong."

Read the full story: "Throwing Coronavirus Disinfo at the Wall to See What Sticks" -- EUvsDisinfo, April 2​

 

People wearing face masks move cabbages amid novel coronavirus outbreak, in Beijing, China February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

People wearing face masks move cabbages amid novel coronavirus outbreak, in Beijing, China February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Circulating on social media: Claims that the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned against eating cabbage during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Verdict: False

Read the full story: "WHO did not warn against eating cabbage during the COVID-19 pandemic" -- Agence-France Presse, April 1​

 

An antibody test for the novel coronavirus will soon be available
In the short term, this will be important because it will permit the authorities to identify who may return to their jobs without risk of infecting others.
– The Economist, April 2

