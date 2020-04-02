Coronavirus Outbreak

Iran Parliament Speaker Tests Positive for COVID-19 

By Agence France-Presse
April 02, 2020 01:06 PM
(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 17, 2020, Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani gives a press conference at the…
FILE - In this photo taken on Feb. 17, 2020, Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani gives a press conference at the Iranian Embassy in the Lebanese capital Beirut.

Iran's parliament speaker tested positive for COVID-19, state television reported Thursday, becoming the latest official to contract the disease in the hard hit country.   

Ali Larijani "was tested for coronavirus after showing certain symptoms, and as the result was positive, he is currently in quarantine and undergoing treatment," the report said.   

Larijani, 62, is close to the Iranian leadership and president and was re-elected in 2016 for a second term as parliament speaker. He is one of the most senior officials to be infected so far.   

Iran has been scrambling to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus since it reported its first cases on February 19.   

FILE - Members of firefighters wear protective face masks, amid fear of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as they disinfect the streets, ahead of the Iranian New Year Nowruz, March 20, in Tehran, March 18, 2020.

Earlier Thursday Iran had reported 124 new deaths from the coronavirus, raising its total to 3,160 with more than 50,000 people infected.   

The announcement came as President Hasan Rouhani warned at a cabinet meeting that the country may still battle the pandemic for another year.   

"Coronavirus is not something for which we can point to a certain date and say it will be completely eradicated by then," he said.   

Rouhani said the virus "may be with us in upcoming months, or until the end" of the current Iranian year, in March 2021.   

The virus has not spared Iranian lawmakers or other officials.   

At least 23 of the legislature's 290 members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus so far, state news agency IRNA said on Tuesday.   

COVID-19 has also killed at least 12 serving or former government officials, according to official reports.   

After weeks of refraining from imposing a lockdown or quarantine measures, Tehran decided last week to ban all intercity travel until at least April 8.   

There is no official lockdown within Iran's cities, although the government has repeatedly urged Iranians to stay at home to contain the spread of the virus.   

Iran has closed schools and universities as well as four key Shi'ite pilgrimage sites, including the Fatima Masumeh shrine in Qom, Iran's epicentre for the virus.   

It has also discouraged travel, cancelled the main weekly Friday prayers and temporarily closed parliament. 

 

Related Stories

FILE - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks at a press conference in Tehran, Iran, Aug. 5, 2019.
Middle East
Iran, US Heat Up War of Words on Iraq Despite Virus Pandemic
Tensions between the arch-foes flared in Iraq where the United States deployed Patriot air defense missiles prompting neighboring Iran to warn of consequences and demand a US withdrawal
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Thu, 04/02/2020 - 08:16
(FILES) A file photo taken on March 21, 2020 shows Iranian workers setting up a makeshift hospital inside the Iran Mall,…
VOA News on Iran
Iran Gets Medical Aid Through US Sanctions Workaround
Britain, France, Germany facilitate deal enacted after the U.S. withdrew from the Iran nuclear agreement
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 03/31/2020 - 08:24
Iranian lawyer Saleh Nikbakht told VOA Persian in a March 31, 2020, interview that Iran's rulers were endangering jailed disside
Coronavirus Outbreak
Iranian Lawyer: Jailed Dissidents Endangered by Virus as Iran Refuses Furloughs 
In interview with VOA Persian, attorney Saleh Nikbakht warned of dangerous virus hot spots in prisons where dissidents have been kept as other inmates are temporarily released
Michael Lipin
By Michael Lipin
Thu, 04/02/2020 - 01:22
Undated photo of an Iranian train published by state news agency IRNA in a November 2019 article about a Tehran-Qom-Isfahan high speed rail project in which China is a partner. (Source: IRNA)
VOA News on Iran
Pandemic Not Likely to Stop China From Building Influence in Iran  
Iran observers say China wants to keep its remaining infrastructure projects in Iran, while Tehran’s already-beleaguered economy needs those projects more than ever 
Michael Lipin
By Michael Lipin
Tue, 03/31/2020 - 19:39
AFP logo
Written By
Agence France-Presse

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Next Few Weeks Critical in Africa's COVID-19 Fight, Experts Say

A billboard is installed on an apartment building in Cape Town, South Africa, March 25, 2020, calling on people to stay indoors to fight the spread of the new coronavirus.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Iran Parliament Speaker Tests Positive for COVID-19 

(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 17, 2020, Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani gives a press conference at the…
US Politics

Democrats Delay Presidential Convention Until August, Citing Coronavirus

Democratic presidential hopefuls former US vice president Joe Biden (L) and Senator Bernie Sanders greet each other with a safe…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Half of Humanity in Virus Confinement 

Residents wave from their balcony as they attend a concert by artists from the Kecioren municipality conservatory performing…
Europe

Language Barriers Limit Access to Coronavirus News for Some European Migrants

Migrants walk to reach Pazarakule border gate, Edirne, Turkey, at the Turkish-Greek border on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Turkey's…