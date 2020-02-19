Coronavirus Outbreak

Iran State News Agency Says New Virus Has Killed 2 Citizens

By Associated Press
February 19, 2020 01:52 PM
A worker in protective suit checks temperature of a truck driver entering a wholesale market for agricultural products, as the…
A worker in a protective suit checks the temperature of a truck driver as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Beijing, China, Feb. 19, 2020.

TEHRAN - The new virus has killed two elderly Iranian citizens, Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported Wednesday.

IRNA quoted Alireza Vahabzadeh, an adviser to the country's health minister, as saying that both of the victims had been carrying the coronavirus and were located in Qom, about 140 kilometers (86 miles) south of the capital Tehran. No additional details were released.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iranian authorities confirmed two cases of the new virus, the first in the country, according to the semi-official ISNA news agency. Officials later said the two patients had died.

ISNA quoted an official in the country's health ministry, Kiyanoush Jahanpour, as saying that "since last two days, some suspected cases of the new coronavirus were found."

The virus causes the illness that the World Health Organization recently named COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The new virus emerged in China in December. Since then, more than 75,000 people have been infected globally, with more than 2,000 deaths being reported, mostly in China.

The new virus comes from a large family of what are known as coronaviruses, some causing nothing worse than a cold. It causes cold- and flu-like symptoms, including cough and fever, and in more severe cases, shortness of breath. It can worsen to pneumonia, which can be fatal.

First detected in China, the virus is believed to have originated in a type of wild animal sold at a Chinese market to be consumed as food.

Iran has applied safety measures on arrival flights at its airports to control a possible spread of the virus.

Cases elsewhere

Elsewhere in the Middle East, nine cases have been confirmed in the United Arab Emirates, seven of them Chinese nationals, one Indian and one Filipino, while Egypt's Health Ministry confirmed its first case last Friday.

Egypt's Health Ministry only identified its sole case as a foreigner who is carrying the virus but not showing any serious symptoms. The ministry said the person was hospitalized and in isolation. It did not specify the person's nationality or what port of entry he or she arrived at in Egypt.

The case in Egypt was also the first on the African continent. Experts and African leaders have expressed concern that should the virus spread there, it might wreak havoc among less developed countries with fewer health resources.
 

AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Iran State News Agency Says New Virus Has Killed 2 Citizens

A worker in protective suit checks temperature of a truck driver entering a wholesale market for agricultural products, as the…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Ebola Drug Being Tested in Wuhan as Treatment for Coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: A medical worker holds a thermometer to check a passenger's temperature at a checkpoint as the country is hit by an…
Coronavirus Outbreak

China's Virus Center Vows No Patient Unchecked As Cases Fall

Medical workers in protective suits attend to a patient inside an isolated ward of Wuhan Red Cross Hospital in Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, in Hubei province, China, Feb. 16, 2020. (Credit: China Daily)
Coronavirus Outbreak

Foreign Pilots at Chinese Airlines Return Home on Unpaid Leave as Demand Plummets

China Eastern Airlines flight crew wear protective masks on arrival at Sydney International Airport in Sydney, Australia,…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Iran Reports First 2 Cases of New Coronavirus

Chinese travelers wearing face masks to protest against the coronavirus undergo a health screening upon arrival at an Iranian ai